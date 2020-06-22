Today in History: Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice

Today is Monday, June 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
In 1911, Britain’s King George V was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.
In 1987, actor-dancer Fred Astaire died in Los Angeles at age 88.
In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.
In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years.
Ten years ago: White House Budget Director Peter Orszag announced he was stepping down. South Carolina Republicans chose Nikki Haley, a tea party favorite, to run for governor (she went on to win a runoff and the general election). Dino Ciccarelli, Cammi Granato and Angela James were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as players; Jimmy Devellano and the late Daryl “Doc” Seaman were elected as builders. South Africa became the first host nation not to advance in 80 years of World Cup play.
Five years ago: The Obama administration released a report on global warming that said failure to act on climate change could cause an estimated 57,000 deaths a year in the United States from poor air quality by 2100.
One year ago: Novelist Judith Krantz, whose steamy tales of the rich and beautiful included “Scruples” and Princess Daisy,” died at her Southern California home at the age of 91.
Today’s Birthdays: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 87. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 77. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 41. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 35. Actress Lindsay Ridgeway is 35. Pop singer Dina Hansen (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 23.
