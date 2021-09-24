Today is Friday, Sept. 24, the 267th day of 2021. There are 98 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Sept. 24, 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
On this date:
In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America’s federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as “Black Friday” after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1929, Lt. James H. Doolittle guided a Consolidated NY-2 Biplane over Mitchel Field in New York in the first all-instrument flight.
In 1934, Babe Ruth made his farewell appearance as a player with the New York Yankees in a game against the Boston Red Sox. (The Sox won, 5-0.)
In 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Denver.
In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Virginia. “The Howdy Doody Show” ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.)
In 1991, children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel (GY’-zul), better known as Dr. Seuss, died in La Jolla, Calif., at age 87.
In 1996, the United States and 70 other countries became the first to sign a treaty at the United Nations to end all testing and development of nuclear weapons. (The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty has yet to enter into force because of the refusal so far of eight nations — including the United States — to ratify it.)
In 2015, a stampede and crush of Muslim pilgrims occurred at an intersection near a holy site in Saudi Arabia; The Associated Press estimated that more than 2,400 people were killed, while the official Saudi toll stood at 769.
In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump; the probe focused partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from the government of Ukraine to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden. (Trump would be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on two impeachment charges.)
Five years ago: The new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture opened its doors in Washington, D.C.
One year ago: Protesters again gathered in Louisville, Kentucky, and in New York, Philadelphia and other cities to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to indict the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 82. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 79. Political commentator Lou Dobbs is 76. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 75. Actor Gordon Clapp is 73. Actor Harriet Walter is 71. Songwriter Holly Knight is 65. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 63.
