Today in History: Battle of Britain begins in World War II

Today is Friday, July 10, the 192nd day of 2020. There are 174 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)
On this date:
In 1908, William Jennings Bryan was nominated for president by the Democratic national convention in Denver.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)
In 1925, jury selection took place in Dayton, Tennessee, in the trial of John T. Scopes, charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes was convicted and fined, but the verdict was overturned on a technicality.)
In 1951, armistice talks aimed at ending the Korean War began at Kaesong.
In 1973, John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil tycoon, was abducted in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family was slow to meet their ransom demands; Getty was released in December 1973 for nearly $3 million.
In 1999, the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
In 2002, The House approved, 310-113, a measure to allow airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to defend their planes against terrorists.
In 2018, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach; the other eight had been brought out in the two preceding days.
Ten years ago: Robotic submarines removed a leaking cap from a gushing oil well in the Gulf of Mexico, sending crude flowing freely into the sea until BP installed a new seal that stopped the oil days later. Grammy-winning country singer Carrie Underwood married NHL player Mike Fisher at a resort in Greensboro, Georgia.
Five years ago: Katherine Archuleta, the embattled head of the government’s Office of Personnel Management, abruptly stepped down, bowing to mounting pressure following the unprecedented breach of private information her agency was entrusted to protect. To the cheers of thousands, South Carolina pulled the Confederate flag from its place of honor at the Statehouse after more than 50 years.
One year ago: Fans packed New York City’s Canyon of Heroes for a parade honoring the U.S. women’s national soccer team, winner of the women’s World Cup.
Today’s Birthdays: Former New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins is 93. Actor William Smithers is 93. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 81. Singer Mavis Staples is 81. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 77. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 75. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 73. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 71. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 69. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 66. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 62. Actress Fiona Shaw is 62. Actress Sofia Vergara is 48. Actress Gwendoline Yeo is 43. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 40. Actress Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 30.
