Today in History: Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation

Highlight in History:
On Dec. 9, 2000, the U-S Supreme Court ordered a temporary halt in the Florida vote count on which Al Gore pinned his best hopes of winning the White House.
On this date:
In 1854, Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s famous poem, “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” was published in England.
In 1911, an explosion inside the Cross Mountain coal mine near Briceville, Tennessee, killed 84 workers. (Five were rescued.)
In 1940, British troops opened their first major offensive in North Africa during World War II.
In 1958, the anti-communist John Birch Society was formed in Indianapolis.
In 1962, the Petrified Forest in Arizona was designated a national park.
In 1965, the James Bond film “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery, had its world premiere in Tokyo.
In 1987, the first Palestinian intefadeh, or uprising, began as riots broke out in Gaza and spread to the West Bank, triggering a strong Israeli response.
In 1990, Solidarity founder Lech Walesa (lek vah-WEN’-sah) won Poland’s presidential runoff by a landslide.
In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. (The couple’s divorce became final in Aug. 1996.)
In 2001, the United States disclosed the existence of a videotape in which Osama bin Laden said he was pleasantly surprised by the extent of damage from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2013, scientists revealed that NASA’s Curiosity rover had uncovered signs of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars.
In 2014, U.S. Senate investigators concluded the United States had brutalized scores of terror suspects with interrogation tactics that turned secret CIA prisons into chambers of suffering and did nothing to make Americans safer after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Ten years ago: In Britain’s worst political violence in years, student protesters rained sticks and rocks on riot police, vandalized government buildings and attacked a car carrying Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, after lawmakers approved a controversial hike in university tuition fees. Actor Wesley Snipes began serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Pennsylvania for failure to file income tax returns. Florida’s Clemency Board pardoned Jim Morrison for indecent exposure and profanity charges stemming from a Doors concert in 1969.
Five years ago: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel apologized for the 2014 police shooting of a Black teenager during a special City Council meeting that he called to discuss a police abuse scandal at the center of the biggest crisis of his administration, and promised “complete and total” reform to restore trust in the police.
One year ago: A volcano on New Zealand’s White Island erupted as 47 people visited the tourist destination; the eruption killed 13 people initially and eight more died later from severe burns.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Dame Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 42. Actor Simon Helberg is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 30. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 25.
