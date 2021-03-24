Today in History: Halle Berry became the first Black performer to win a Best Actress Oscar

Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On March 24, 1976, the president of Argentina, Isabel Peron, was deposed by her country’s military.
On this date:
In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
In 1882, German scientist Robert Koch (kohk) announced in Berlin that he had discovered the bacillus responsible for tuberculosis.
In 1913, New York’s Palace Theatre, the legendary home of vaudeville, opened on Broadway.
In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tennessee, before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)
In 1965, Ranger 9, a lunar probe launched three days earlier by NASA, crashed into the moon (as planned) after sending back more than 5,800 video images.
In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez (vahl-DEEZ’) ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
In 1999, NATO launched airstrikes against Yugoslavia, marking the first time in its 50-year existence that it had ever attacked a sovereign country. Thirty-nine people were killed when fire erupted in the Mont Blanc tunnel in France and burned for two days.
In 2002, at the 74th Academy Awards, Halle Berry became the first Black performer to win a Best Actress Oscar for her work in “Monster’s Ball,” while Denzel Washington became the second Black actor, after Sidney Poitier, to win in the best actor category for “Training Day.” “A Beautiful Mind” won four Oscars, including best picture and best director for Ron Howard.
In 2010, keeping a promise he’d made to anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers to assure passage of his historic health care legislation, President Barack Obama signed an executive order against using federal funds to pay for elective abortions covered by private insurance.
Ten years ago: The Census Bureau released its first set of national-level findings from the 2010 count on race and migration, showing that Hispanics accounted for more than half of the U.S. population increase over the previous decade, exceeding estimates in most states as they crossed a new census milestone: 50 million, or 1 in 6 Americans. A private funeral was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery for Elizabeth Taylor (the service began 15 minutes behind schedule in accordance with the actor’s wish to be late for her own funeral).
One year ago: The International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor William Smith is 88. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 82. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 74. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 73. Singer Nick Lowe is 72. Actor Jim Parsons is 48. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 47. Actor Alyson Hannigan is 47. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 45. Actor Amanda Brugel (TV: “The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Olivia Burnette is 44. Actor Jessica Chastain is 44. Actor Amir Arison is 43. Actor Lake Bell is 42.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!