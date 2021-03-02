Today in History: Howard University, a historically Black school of higher learning, was founded in 1867

Today is Tuesday, March 2, the 61st day of 2021. There are 304 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On March 2, 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
On this date:
In 1867, Howard University, a historically Black school of higher learning in Washington, D.C., was founded. Congress passed, over President Andrew Johnson’s veto, the first of four Reconstruction Acts.
In 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote.
In 1917, Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act.
In 1939, Roman Catholic Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli (puh-CHEL’-ee) was elected pope on his 63rd birthday; he took the name Pius XII.
In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.
In 1965, the movie version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music,” starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1977, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a strict code of ethics.
In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus, allowing possibly contaminated blood to be excluded from the blood supply.
In 1990, more than 6,000 drivers went on strike against Greyhound Lines Inc. (The company, later declaring an impasse in negotiations, fired the strikers.)
In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
Ten years ago: The Supreme Court ruled, 8-1, that a grieving father’s pain over mocking protests at his Marine son’s funeral had to yield to First Amendment protections for free speech in a decision favoring the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas.
Five years ago: The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved the toughest sanctions against North Korea in two decades, reflecting growing anger at Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test and rocket launch in defiance of a ban on all nuclear-related activity.
One year ago: Health officials in Washington state, where a cluster of coronavirus cases had surfaced at a nursing home near Seattle, said four more people had died from the virus. The director-general of the World Health Organization said there was still time to stop the COVID-19 epidemic, saying “containment is feasible.”
Today’s Birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 91. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 90. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 49. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Heather McComb is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 40. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39.
