Today in History: Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Today is Friday, Nov. 20, the 325th day of 2020. There are 41 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Nov. 20, 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
On this date:
In 1620, Peregrine White was born aboard the Mayflower in Massachusetts Bay; he was the first child born of English parents in present-day New England.
In 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a news conference in which he announced the end of the naval quarantine of Cuba imposed during the missile crisis, and the signing of an executive order prohibiting discrimination in federal housing facilities.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout. A group of American Indian activists began a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
In 1984, pop star Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
In 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.) Record producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting death of an actor, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra (al-HAM’-bruh). (Spector’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007; he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.)
In 2009, holding back tears, Oprah Winfrey told her studio audience that she would end her talk show in 2011 after a quarter-century on the air.
Ten years ago: In comments released by the Vatican, Pope Benedict XVI opened the door on the previously taboo subject of condoms as a way to fight HIV, saying male prostitutes who used condoms might be beginning to assume moral responsibility.
Five years ago: Islamic extremists shot up a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital frequented by diplomats and businessman, killing 20 people in an attack blamed on Islamic extremists.
One year ago: Singer-rapper Lizzo scored eight Grammy nominations; other new artists, including Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, also dominated the list of nominees.
Today’s Birthdays: President-elect Joe Biden is 78. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 78. Actor Veronica Hamel is 77. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 74. Actor Laura Harris is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 44. Country singer Josh Turner is 43. Actor Nadine Velazquez (veh-LAHZ’-kehz) is 42. Actor Jacob Pitts is 41.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!