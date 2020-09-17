Today in History: President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore

Today is Thursday, Sept. 17, the 261st day of 2020. There are 105 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed by a majority of delegates attending the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia.
On this date:
In 1862, more than 3,600 men were killed in the Civil War Battle of Antietam (an-TEE’-tum) in Maryland.
In 1908, Lt. Thomas E. Selfridge of the U.S. Army Signal Corps became the first person to die in the crash of a powered aircraft, the Wright Flyer, at Fort Myer, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.
In 1937, the likeness of President Abraham Lincoln’s head was dedicated at Mount Rushmore.
In 1939, the Soviet Union invaded Poland during World War II, more than two weeks after Nazi Germany had launched its assault.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied paratroopers launched Operation Market Garden, landing behind German lines in the Netherlands. (After initial success, the Allies were beaten back by the Germans.)
In 1947, James V. Forrestal was sworn in as the first U.S. Secretary of Defense.
In 1978, after meeting at Camp David, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (men-AH’-kem BAY’-gihn) and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat signed a framework for a peace treaty.
In 1997, Comedian Red Skelton died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 84.
In 2001, six days after 9/11, stock prices nosedived but stopped short of collapse in an emotional, flag-waving reopening of Wall Street; the Dow Jones industrial average ended the day down 684.81 at 8,920.70.
In 2011, a demonstration calling itself Occupy Wall Street began in New York, prompting similar protests around the U.S. and the world.
Ten years ago: Thousands of cheering Catholic schoolchildren feted Pope Benedict XVI on his second day in Britain, offering a boisterous welcome, as the pontiff urged their teachers to make sure to provide a trusting, safe environment.
Five years ago: General Motors agreed to pay $900 million to fend off criminal prosecution over the deadly ignition-switch scandal, striking a deal that brought criticism down on the Justice Department for not bringing charges against individual employees; GM also announced it would spend $575 million to settle the majority of the civil lawsuits filed over the scandal.
One year ago: New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes; the move came as federal health officials investigated a surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping. Broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts, who had chronicled Washington for NPR and ABC News, died of complications from breast cancer at the age of 75.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kyle Chandler is 55. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 55. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 54. Actor Malik Yoba is 53. Rock singer Anastacia is 52. Actor Matthew Settle is 51. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 49. Actor Felix Solis is 49.
