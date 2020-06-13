Today in History: Santa Maria jury acquits Michael Jackson on molestation charge

Today is Saturday, June 13, the 165th day of 2020. There are 201 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On June 13, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
On this date:
In 1842, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to ride on a train, traveling from Slough (slow as in cow) Railway Station to Paddington in 25 minutes.
In 1911, the ballet "Petrushka," with music by Igor Stravinsky and choreography by Michel Fokine, was first performed in Paris by the Ballets Russes, with Vaslav Nijinsky in the title role.
In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.
In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens, New York. "Becky Sharp," the first movie photographed in "three-strip" Technicolor, opened in New York.
In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.
In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.
In 1986, Benny Goodman, the clarinet-playing "King of Swing," died in New York at age 77.
In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton stirred controversy during an appearance before the Rainbow Coalition by criticizing rap singer Sister Souljah for making remarks that he said were "filled with hatred" toward whites.
In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.
In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.
Ten years ago: Gary Faulkner, a Colorado construction worker, was detained in Pakistan while on a one-man mission to hunt down Osama bin Laden (Faulkner was released 10 days later).
Five years ago: Hillary Rodham Clinton formally kicked off her presidential campaign with an outdoor rally in New York where she asked supporters to join her in building an America "where we don't leave anyone out, or anyone behind."
One year ago: The United States blamed Iran for suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, denouncing what it called a campaign of “escalating tensions”; the U.S. Navy rushed to assist the vessels, including one that was set ablaze.
Today's Birthdays: Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 50. Country singer Susan Haynes is 48. Actor Steve-O is 46. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 42. Actor Ethan Embry is 42. Actor Chris Evans is 39.
Thought for Today: "Fear has its use but cowardice has none." — Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948).
