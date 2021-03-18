Today in History: The first filmed adaptation of 'Frankenstein' was released in 1910

Today is Thursday, March 18, the 77th day of 2021. There are 288 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On March 18, 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Gideon v. Wainwright, ruled unanimously that state courts were required to provide legal counsel to criminal defendants who could not afford to hire an attorney on their own.
On this date:
In 1910, the first filmed adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein,” a silent short produced by Thomas Edison’s New York movie studio, was released.
In 1911, Irving Berlin’s first major hit, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” was first published by Ted Snyder & Co. of New York.
In 1922, Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years’ imprisonment for civil disobedience. (He was released after serving two years.)
In 1925, the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana, resulting in some 700 deaths.
In 1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people, most of them children, were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.
In 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which was put in charge of interning Japanese-Americans, with Milton S. Eisenhower (the younger brother of Dwight D. Eisenhower) as its director.
In 1974, most of the Arab oil-producing nations ended their 5-month-old embargo against the United States that had been sparked by American support for Israel in the Yom Kippur War.
In 2017, Chuck Berry, rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music’s joy and rebellion in such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” ″Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven,” died at his home west of St. Louis at age 90.
In 2018, Vladimir Putin rolled to a crushing reelection victory for six more years as Russia’s president.
Five years ago: A jury in St. Petersburg, Florida, sided with ex-pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, awarding him $115 million in compensatory damages in his sex tape lawsuit against Gawker Media. (Three days later, the jury awarded $25 million in punitive damages; Gawker, which ended up going bankrupt, finally settled with Hogan for $31 million.)
One year ago: The U.S. and Canada agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel. Describing himself as a “wartime president,” President Donald Trump said he would invoke emergency powers to let the government steer production of needed medical supplies by private companies.
Today’s Birthdays: Composer John Kander is 94. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 85. Actor Brad Dourif is 71. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 70. Singer Irene Cara is 62. Actor Michael Bergin is 52. Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 51. Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) is 49. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 49. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 47. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 47.
