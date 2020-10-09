Today in History: The first generator at Boulder (Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity

Today is Friday, Oct. 9, the 283rd day of 2020. There are 83 days left in the year.
Highlight in History:
On Oct. 9, 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
On this date:
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).
In 1985, the hijackers of the Achille Lauro (ah-KEE’-leh LOW’-roh) cruise liner surrendered two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar. Letters postmarked in Trenton, N.J., were sent to Sens. Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy; the letters later tested positive for anthrax.
In 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
In 2014, six U.S. military planes arrived in the Ebola hot zone with more Marines as West African leaders pleaded for the world’s help in dealing with what Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma described as “a tragedy unforeseen in modern times.”
In 2016, During a bitter debate in St. Louis, Hillary Clinton declared that Donald Trump’s vulgar comments about women revealed “exactly who he is” and proved his unsuitability to be president; firing back, Trump accused Clinton of attacking women involved in Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs and promised she would “be in jail” if he were president.
In 2018, Brett Kavanaugh took the bench for the first time as a Supreme Court justice in a jovial atmosphere that was at odds with the rancor that surrounded his confirmation.
Ten years ago: Chile’s 33 trapped miners cheered and embraced each other as a drill punched into their underground chamber where they had been stuck for an agonizing 66 days.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama visited Roseburg, Oregon, the scene of a community college shooting that had claimed the lives of nine victims as well as the gunman; the president met with victims’ relatives, but also faced protests from legal gun owners.
One year ago: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 67. Actor Scott Bakula is 66. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 66. Actor John O’Hurley is 66. Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 62. Actor Michael Paré is 62.
