You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: The Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents
0 comments

Today in History: The Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents

  • 0

Today is Saturday, March 20, the 79th day of 2021. There are 286 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Highlight in History:

On March 20, 1995, in Tokyo, 12 people were killed, more than 5,500 others sickened when packages containing the deadly chemical sarin were leaked on five separate subway trains by Aum Shinrikyo (ohm shin-ree-kyoh) cult members.

On this date:

In 1413, England’s King Henry IV died; he was succeeded by Henry V.

In 1727, physicist, mathematician and astronomer Sir Isaac Newton died in London.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his “Hundred Days” rule.

In 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon (RIH’-puhn), Wisconsin.

In 1922, the decommissioned USS Jupiter, converted into the first U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, was re-commissioned as the USS Langley.

In 1933, the state of Florida electrocuted Giuseppe Zangara for shooting to death Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak at a Miami event attended by President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, the presumed target, the previous February.

In 1952, the U.S. Senate ratified, 66-10, a Security Treaty with Japan.

In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)

In 1977, voters in Paris chose former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac to be the French capital’s first mayor in more than a century.

In 1985, Libby Riddles of Teller, Alaska, became the first woman to win the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race.

In 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents. (They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2004, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide rallied against the U.S.-led war in Iraq on the first anniversary of the start of the conflict. The U.S. military charged six soldiers with abusing inmates at the Abu Ghraib prison.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama opened a historic visit to Cuba, eager to push decades of acrimony deeper into the past. 

One year ago: The governor of Illinois ordered residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus. 

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hal Linden is 90. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney (muhl-ROO’-nee) is 82. Country singer Don Edwards is 82. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 76. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 75. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 73. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 72. Actor William Hurt is 71. Actor Nick Blood (TV: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 39. Actor Michael Cassidy is 38. Actor-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 37. Actor Ruby Rose is 35. Actor Barrett Doss is 32.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurene Campbell Roberts
Obituaries

Laurene Campbell Roberts

Laurene Joy Campbell Roberts, Rene, Grandma Rene, Ma, Momo, passed away on Sunday, March 7th in Santa Barbara, California with Family by her side.

Mary Ann Brundidge
Obituaries

Mary Ann Brundidge

Our loving and caring mother, grandmother, and aunt, Mary Ann Brundidge, passed away on January 24th, 2021 At age 83. She was born in Fulton, …

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader
Obituaries

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader

With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best …

+5
Jamie Edlin: Putting passion to practice at Bindi Farms
Columns

Jamie Edlin: Putting passion to practice at Bindi Farms

  • Updated

“Some people see what I’m doing as a lot of work and expense with few rewards,” Lauren explained. “But my reward is love. I can’t imagine any other work that I’d do for 16 hours a day and be able to get up and do it again the next day.”

Throwback Thursday: Old Red Bridge, 1880-1953
Valley Life

Throwback Thursday: Old Red Bridge, 1880-1953

The bridge spanning the Santa Ynez River was built in 1880 and affectionately known as the “Old Red Bridge.” It was the only means of crossing the river during the winter months. When the river raged, no one could get to or from the south coast.

Chauncey A. Peterson
Obituaries

Chauncey A. Peterson

On January 30, 2021, Chauncey A. Peterson passed away peacefully of natural causes. Chauncey was born on February 1, 1926 in Duluth, Minnesota…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News