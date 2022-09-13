Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.

Queen Nation has performed as many as 150 shows in one year, featuring legendary throwback hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s, a show spokesman said.

The group is led by front man Gregory Finsley, whose calling card is his ability to match the uncanny tone of the late Freddie Mercury, as well as his skills on the piano as a concert-trained pianist, the spokesman said.

In 2020, Queen Nation was inducted into the California Music Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, and was also voted The Best Live! Band at the Ventura County Music Awards (VCMA).

Tickets for the show are $19, $29 and $39, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.

