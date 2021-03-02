Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Exercise, proper diet and a healthy lifestyle will help you maintain a positive attitude and achieve the physical strength needed to reach your goal. Strive for perfection and kindness, and implement solutions to problems that are holding you back. Romance is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take the high road, regardless of what others do or say. Follow your heart. A change of plans will alter the way you live. Rely on the knowledge you have gathered to make the right decision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Align yourself with like-minded individuals who can help you achieve your goals. Discuss your plans to ensure everyone is heading in a similar direction. Eliminate interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of business before someone in charge complains. Control your emotions, set your sights on what's important and don't let others interfere with your plans. Avoid making empty promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Tell the truth at all times and promise only what you can deliver. Learn from experience and avoid a no-win situation. Stick to people you know you can trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Personal improvements will give you confidence to follow through with a long-term professional plan. Changing your direction or associating with people in a field that interests you will lead to opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Follow your heart, and make things happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Someone from your past will step back into your life. Make changes that will encourage greater happiness. Moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart could be required.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Discipline will affect the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up, make a difference and do what's necessary to get others to take note and do what's right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Pay attention to what's going on with a friend or relative. Protect your home and family from risky people. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don't lose sight of what's real and what isn't. Break away from manipulative people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unexpected change will require an instant response. Take a unique approach to the way you handle your money and professional responsibilities. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take your time, and look for investments, deals and opportunities that will encourage stability and financial security. Don't make changes based on what someone else does. Do what works best for you.
