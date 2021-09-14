Take your time, look at every angle, and use charm and intelligence to nudge others to follow your lead. Having the right tone, facts and figures in place will help you make progress this year, leading to a better lifestyle, favorable relationships and an innovative way to use your skills efficiently. Play by the rules, and aim to win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you venture down a path that isn't in sync with the people you are close to, you'll face opposition. Get along, and you'll get things done and maintain good relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional spending will not help you balance your books. Expand your mind and your interests. Educational pursuits are favored, along with lowering your overhead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Enforce discipline when it comes to your home, family and taking better care of yourself. A healthy fitness routine and diet will alleviate stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set your sights on something you want to achieve, and don't look away until you conquer what you set out to do. A steady pace forward will bring high returns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take control; get your plans up and running. A moneymaking idea will pay off if you stick to your draft and refuse to let outside meddling come between you and your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Negotiate with a budget in mind. Be frank about what you want and what you are willing to offer in return. Don't be afraid to walk away from a bad deal. When one door closes, another will open.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Watch for inconsistency and mixed messages, and use the information you gather to your advantage. Don't buy into someone's pipe dream. Choose to use your attributes for what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look over your financial situation and talk to someone who can shed light on investment trends and areas of economic growth that you can effectively use your qualifications.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Listen to popular demands, and find a way to compromise. Be willing to do the legwork if it will help others come on board. Offering stability will help fence sitters see things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think matters through, and you'll come up with a plan that will set your mind at ease and give you something to achieve. Intellectual discussion will allow you to make better decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A couple of changes at home will make your life easier and your relationship with loved ones better. A little love will go a long way. Do something nice for someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get the facts before you challenge someone close to you. Keep an open mind, and you'll realize you are as much to blame for something that happens as everyone else involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.