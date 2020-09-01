Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the plunge, and put your plans in motion. Stop procrastinating and start moving. Once you take the first step, you'll be glad you did. You have so much to offer and even more to gain. Opportunities are heading your way, so get ready for them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change of pace is required. Set new goals that will challenge you. A new hairstyle or fitness routine will lift your spirits and prompt you to pursue your dreams. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit back and take in what's going on around you. Observation will buy you time and save money. Do your own thing, and refuse to get roped into someone's misfortune.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Plan something special for a loved one. Take the initiative, and make a change at home that will add to your comfort and happiness. A creative pursuit looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't trust anyone with personal information, passwords or possessions. Concentrate on taking care of business and staying out of trouble. Limit yourself to pursuing personal growth and better health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Investments, partnerships and joint ventures will be full of changes. A relationship will take a positive turn. A better lifestyle and romantic escapades are heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go at your own pace. You don't have to keep up with anyone or follow someone taking a path you don't care for. Concentrate on what matters to you, and don't lose sight of your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your intuition guide you. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach; all you have to do is be honest with yourself and others. Your heart will lead you in the right direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your life moderate and straightforward, and pay close attention to your physical well-being. When you're uncertain, take some time to slow down and reflect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Send a message that will inform peers, relatives or friends of a decision you've made. The support you receive will gain you needed support. A personal change will bring you closer to a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refrain from sharing personal information with someone who can affect your reputation. Work quietly on your own until you are happy with what you accomplish. Someone will try to make you look bad or take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Virtual travel and research will pay off. A creative pursuit will help you make positive changes at home. How you handle a partnership will determine how much help you receive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel that you must make a change because someone else does. Put your energy into what makes the most sense and brings the highest return. Avoid taking a physical risk.
