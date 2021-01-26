Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Let your creative imagination take charge, and you'll come up with ideas that will improve your living space, relationships and outlook. Listen to suggestions, mull over your intentions and pursue your goals with passion, integrity and the desire to make your life better. A change of pace will be enlightening.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let negativity set in, regardless of what those around you do or say. Keep your emotions under control, and set a standard for others. An optimistic attitude will help you attract supporters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make changes at home to suit your needs. Feeling comfortable encourage you to do things that make you happy. Reach out to someone who makes a difference in your life. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be conscious of what's happening around you. Look for solutions that are fair and practical. Learn from mistakes, and make adjustments that will help you achieve the success you desire.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep things simple. Don't alter your life because of what someone else does. Use your imagination to come up with a plan that will utilize your skills. Take ownership of your life and decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Seek refuge in what you know and what you can do, not in what others want. Manage your money well, and don't make donations you cannot afford. Take better care of yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put more thought into how you do a job or take care of your responsibilities. Taking a different approach will draw the attention of someone influential. Don't be afraid to ask direct questions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your secrets to yourself. Someone will use personal information against you if you are too trusting. Look for ways to stabilize your life; focus on saving and personal growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll get help when needed. A friendly gesture will bring high returns. Fitness, self-improvement and quality time with someone special are favored. Make a plan and get moving.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will surface if you mix business with pleasure. Choose your words carefully, and direct your energy into something constructive. Use your imagination.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do your own thing. Refuse to let anyone draw you into an impossible or confounding situation. Soul-searching will lead to self-improvement and greater confidence. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change at home may be upsetting, but, in the end, you'll adjust. It's time to embrace new beginnings and discard what no longer works for you. A change of scenery will be enlightening.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- The changes you make should result in greater comfort for you and your loved ones. Look over your options and weigh the pros and cons. Ask for the approval of anyone affected by what you do.
