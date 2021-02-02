Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Motivation and discipline will help you achieve whatever you set out to do this year. Ask questions, gather information and strive to make a difference. Taking care of your mental, emotional and physical well-being will help you ward off any negative influences you encounter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of financial, medical and legal matters before they have a chance to escalate. Let your instincts lead the way. You must find out who's on your side and who isn't.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your intuition and creative mind to push forward. Make changes that will help you get ahead. Let go of what no longer works for you. Choose a positive path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll be right on target. Your insight and ability to take control and get things done will be impressive. How you handle others will pay off. Spend some meaningful time with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will prevail if you make a premature move. Consider every angle before you forge ahead with plans that can affect your income. When in doubt, talk to an expert. Be careful with your health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be offered insight that can help you make an important decision. Added discipline will pay off when putting together a proposal or taking advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't flirt with temptation. An attraction to something or someone will put you at a disadvantage if you are too friendly or accommodating. Take a wait-and-see approach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Handle professional matters and partnerships with discretion. Making an impromptu move or decision will set you back. Nurture essential relationships to avoid a falling-out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Do whatever it takes to arm yourself with the necessary information, skills and experience to follow your dreams. Take responsibility for your happiness. It's up to you to make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't procrastinate. Opportunities are available; all you have to do is to take action. Speak up, share your ideas and engage in stimulating conversation. Love and romance are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your thoughts and plans secret. Don't give anyone ammunition that will set you back or interfere with your life. Work under the radar until you have everything in place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Reach out to people who can help you bring about positive change. An opportunity to raise your earning potential or start a new career looks inviting. Romance is in the stars.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a back seat and listen carefully. The information offered will help you make adjustments at home to improve your performance, but roommates, family or friends aren't likely to be impressed.
