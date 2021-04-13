Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Stay focused and be receptive to possibilities. When one door closes, another will open. Learn to go with the flow, and you will find it easy to get ahead. A steady pace forward will make a lasting impression on people who can help you advance. Don't be afraid to say no.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A situation will not be what it appears. Don't jump to conclusions or lose sight of your goal. Do your own thing, and focus on success, peace of mind and happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Impulse is the enemy. Plan your actions and dedicate time to reaching your objective. Put your energy where it counts, and your income will increase. Don't let an outsider take charge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Gather information before you make a move or spend money unnecessarily. Expect someone who has ulterior motives to mislead you. Think for yourself and take action based on facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll get the help you want, but before you accept it, consider what you may owe in return. Don't put yourself in a precarious position, regardless of the temptation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop fretting over what others are doing. Consider what you want and figure out a way to follow a path that satisfies your needs. Discipline will bring opportunity and help you excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Learn from experience, then proceed with confidence. Knowing what you want will make it easier for you to put whatever stands in your way aside so that you can excel. Don't lose faith.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay more attention to what's going on around you. Seek out information that will help you decipher who and what's best for you. An equitable partnership looks promising. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 23) -- Emotions will surface if someone rejects your ideas or opinions. Look at every angle of a tricky situation. An innovative approach will help things turn in your favor.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tidy up loose ends. Focus on your surroundings and do what's necessary to make your space user-friendly. Use what you already have to initiate positive domestic or professional changes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Listen to your friends and relatives, but do what's best for you. Taking care of your responsibilities will help put your mind at ease and deter others from interfering.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let your emotions wreak havoc with your financial well-being. Unnecessary spending will not make you feel better. Use your intelligence and make sensible improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An unexpected change will turn out to be what's best for you. Don't get discouraged. Be an entrepreneur, and you will flourish.
