Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Assess your relationships and set boundaries where necessary. Concentrate on how to utilize your skills to enhance your life. Don't waste time arguing over petty grievances when you can channel your energy into building a stable, satisfying future. Take control and excel.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Question everything that doesn't feel right. Don't put up with situations that drag you down or stop you from doing what's best for you. Don't complain when you can look for solutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make decisions based on facts. Be wary of anyone who doesn't appear to have a plan. Use your ingenuity, physical ability and determination to overcome any obstacle you face.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Hard work will lead to an excellent opportunity. Refuse to let someone step in and take charge. Distance yourself from anyone who is unstable, misleading or intrusive. Follow through with your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow your intuition when it comes to dealing with situations that may affect your health and well-being. Use common sense and show discipline when faced with temptation. Don't be a follower.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a moment to rethink your next move. Don't act under emotional duress. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and encourage a healthier lifestyle. Be aware of what's going on around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you fail to follow your dreams. Do what's best for you for the most satisfying results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider every angle. Make sure you have the necessary knowledge, technology and money to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead. Take physical action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer, and you can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Don't rely on someone to do your bidding for you. Stick to what you know and do best, and invest in your future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't lose sight of your goals and objectives. Take better care of your health and nourish your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Keep the peace and be diligent regarding money matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider your budget before you buy something you don't need. Personal improvements don't have to cost money. Start with a physical fitness routine and a healthy diet.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Do your best to make a difference. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid getting into pointless arguments.
