Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look for the positive in every situation this year, and you will find it easier to make headway. How you approach people and situations will determine how much help and support you receive. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down. Strive for perfection and stability.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Someone will outsmart you if you don't prepare appropriately. Leave nothing to chance, and you will outmaneuver anyone who tries to upstage you. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for an opportunity, and don't hesitate to take advantage of an offer. How you conduct yourself will make an impression on someone who can help you advance. Make suggestions and offer solutions, but don't share personal information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep things moving forward. A positive attitude will help ward off interference. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. It's a good day for romance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your differences with colleagues aside; focus your energy on getting things done on time. It's up to you to make decisions that support your happiness. Make an effort to promote relaxation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take on something that interests you. A new position, project or partnership will challenge you intellectually and push you to learn more and take better care of yourself and your financial future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Offer suggestions, do your part and put unfinished business to rest. Handle money matters, contracts or joint endeavors with enthusiasm. Your efforts will result in rewards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't let the actions of others upset you. Take the initiative, look out for your interests and get things done on time. Opportunity is apparent, but it's up to you to take advantage of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Live and learn. Take your time, listen carefully and make changes that improve your social standing, attitude and relationships. Don't take a risk with your health. Do what's best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Control your emotions and concentrate on your responsibilities. How you conduct business, handle investments and deal with health issues will be crucial. Be mindful of others when making changes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Proceed with caution. A problem with a partner, friend or relative will surface if you are outspoken or indulgent. Relax, be introspective and let situations unfold naturally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take hold of whatever situation you face. Be positive, offer insight and make conclusions based on facts, not on hearsay. The way you present your ideas will determine how they're greeted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Formulate your plan, then put it in motion. Don't let what others do or say deter you from reaching your destination. A unique approach will lead to an exciting offer.
