Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Explorer Sergeant Ronan Valadez and Explorer Corporal Maya Panizzon were recently awarded college scholarships by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Benevolent Posse.
Valadez and Panizzon distinguished themselves through their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and a future in law enforcement by competing in a highly competitive application process. Both are members of the Sheriff's Office Explorer Program, Post 31.
The Sheriff's Benevolent Posse highlighted that both Explorer's dedication and passion set them apart, making them deserving recipients of the recognition. These college scholarships, each valued at $2,500, are part of the Sheriff's Benevolent Posse's enduring commitment to fostering the educational aspirations of promising youth in our community.
The initiative is made possible through a $100,000 endowment fund; the philanthropic vision of Posse board member Richard Berti and his family, who conceptualized and sponsored the endowment.
Berti said that the Explorer Program gives students hands-on experience which can inspire and lead them to a career in criminal justice. He also emphasized that, "it's critical to our community that we give our youth both the means to get an education but also hands-on experience to facilitate a career path such as in law enforcement."
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Benevolent Posse is dedicated to creating opportunities and paving the way for the future leaders of law enforcement. Learn more about the Benevolent Posse on their website, www.sbsheriffsposse.org.