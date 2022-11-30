An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards reception slated from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday art will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art sales will benefit the Reserve System, according to hosting artist nonprofit S.C.A.P.E., Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment.
The group helps raise funds for nonprofit environmental organizations through a variety of events.
The Santa Barbara Natural Reserve System was established in 1965, and its resulting Reserve System features 41 reserves and field stations representing California’s diverse ecological regions. They include coastal, wetland, oak woodland and mountain systems that support wildlife, migratory birds, diverse vegetation and research.
The upcoming show, which is free and open to the public, marks the group's 20th anniversary.
The event will be set up in Lehmann Hall at Music Academy in Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Rd.