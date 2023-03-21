Too often the unique beauty of the Central Coast lives seemingly out-of-focus in the background of our day, and can even pass by car windows without any notice.
Beautiful (now very green) hills and valleys, windswept coastlines and unique environmental gems like the Guadalupe dunes can get lost to our collective consciousness and become taken for granted.
Thankfully, the hard work and focus of local professionals and volunteers can bring those everyday wonders into clearer view and offer a deeper understanding of their impact and importance.
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's mission of promoting conservation of the coastal ecosystem is primarily accomplished through education in local schools in Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and Oceano.
Staff and volunteers from the Dunes Center take life sciences into the classroom and also take students on hikes out to the beach, but L. Erika Weber, executive director of the Dunes Center points out that the museum, located at 1065 Guadalupe Street in Guadalupe, has all sorts of fun things for kids - and adults - to do.
Visitors can stop by the bookstore, which offers books and other literature written about the plants, animals, culture and the history of the area. DVDs and documentaries explain the history of the filming of Cecile B DeMille’s 1923 Film "The Ten Commandments”, which was filmed in the area, and about the ecology and unique topographical importance of the dunes themselves.
While the Dunes Center focuses on the local impact and importance of the Guadalupe dunes, they also work to create a global understanding of interconnected environments through displays like the interactive "sand challenge" wall.
Weber explained that when patrons and people familiar with the Dunes Center mission visit other parts of the world they bring home samples of sand that can be studied and researched by Dunes Center visitors. After scanning a QR code, a local app will show where in the world that sand came from and tell visitors a little bit about the area.
The Dunes Center Museum also has displays highlighting the history of the Coast, how it was first inhabited by the Chumash, when European and American explorers came to area, how Oso Flaco got its name, when the 'Duneites' resided in the area through to present day.
The Dunes Center also focuses on the history and the culture of Guadalupe, archiving and displaying the lives and work of the first immigrants to the town of Guadalupe and how their impacts are still important today.
Weber shared that much of the educational outreach and ecological work that the center does is due to their strong volunteer network. “We love our volunteers and docents," she said. "They’re a very important piece of the museum and the educational programming that we do.”
That great network of volunteers and dedicated staff not only impacts the types of programming offered, but also the potential duties that each docent can expect. Most docent duties and roles end up being defined by the individual interests of each volunteer.
“We have one docent that is very much into the native plants, and we have a native garden surrounding our property here and she spends a lot of time caring for the native garden here, identifying the plants and making them available for everyone to sse and study,” Weber said.
Weber also said that they have docents interested in the natural history and the culture of Guadalupe so they spend time giving museum tours, while other docents know alot about the surrounding areas so they lead hikes out into the dunes to help educate children, and adults, about what is on our coast.
Weber finished by saying the Dunes Center is always looking for more volunteers, so if you have a Saturday or a weekday that you would like to donate, give them a call at 805-343-2455 ext 203. Or, contact them by email at admin@dunescenter.org.
That Saturday service is something that the Dunes Center would really like to add, as the museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. But the executive director points out that despite not currently offering weekend programming, on recent Mondays that school have been closed for holidays the museum has been open to children to come and enjoy nature based craft activities.
"We try to throw a little learning in there," Weber said with a smile, "but we try to make it fun for the kids so that they have a place to go on the days that schools are closed.”
If you would like to support the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center you can become an individual or family level member, or by participating in fun and popular fundraising events.
The Dunes Center is hosting an upcoming golf tournament at Blacklake Golf Course in April, and in October the Dunes Center will host a weekend-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the filming of DeMille's epic "The Ten Commandments."