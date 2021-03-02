You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents to protect snowy plover lover breeding season
0 comments

Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents to protect snowy plover lover breeding season

  • 0

Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.

The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.

Duties include:

  • Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
  • Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
  • Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
  • Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
  • Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
  • Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.

Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.

Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.

For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader
Obituaries

Elizabeth "Lisa" Schrader

With a generous and loving soul, Lisa Schrader brought kindness and happiness to those around her. Lisa went out of her way to bring her best …

Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.
Obituaries

Daniel Farrell Reeves, Jr.

Daniel Farrell Reeves Jr. passed away on February 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born i…

+5
Jamie Edlin: Santa Barbara's mussel man
Columns

Jamie Edlin: Santa Barbara's mussel man

  • Updated

This is a man who takes his mussels seriously. It’s not that he loves eating mussels, but that he found a niche in farming them. Even with the challenges that go with any farming venture, he is passionate about...

Don Robison
Obituaries

Don Robison

Don Robison died suddenly while going about his morning routine in Buellton, Calif., on January 30, 2021, at the age of 81.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News