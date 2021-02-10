You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
0 comments
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

  • 0

You'll be able to take on whatever comes your way. Your discipline and diligence will draw attention. Stand tall, be a good listener and know when to say no. It's time to be a leader and to focus on what you want to accomplish. This can be the year you accomplish your dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can't please everyone, but you can make a difference. Follow your instincts, make decisions based on facts and pursue your goals with gusto. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful what you share and who you trust. Focus on getting things done instead of trying to convince others to help you. What you accomplish on your own will inspire you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Express your ideas, accept criticism and make adjustments. Strive for perfection, and don't look back. Romance is favored. Now is the time to give it your all and to make progress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think twice before you upset a loved one. Choose your words carefully, and you'll avoid ending up in a precarious position. Take care of your responsibilities; say less and do more.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can get ahead if you take the right measures. Check online job postings, set up an interview or discuss your ideas and plans with someone who can help you make your dreams come true.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Try something new and exciting or revisit a hobby or pastime you used to enjoy. Taking a unique approach to how you interact with others will encourage better relationships. Protect your assets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll feel ill at ease around a partner, colleague or peer. Be prepared to counter anyone who tries to make you look bad. Take care of your responsibilities. You can come out ahead!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Ask questions, verify information and consider how best to turn something you love to do into a profitable pastime. Refuse to let a peer, friend or relative goad you into a debate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your plan in motion. You've got what it takes to push your way to the top if you are mindful of others, optimistic in your pursuits and fastidious in how you present your objective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Hold off on making a change that you aren't fully prepared to put in play. Rethink your strategy, and you'll come up with a unique idea that will help prevent a dispute.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your own thing. You will reach your objective if you don't let anyone interfere with your plans. A change to how you handle money, approach work or take care of yourself will pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A unique twist to how you do things will give you a new lease on life. Move items around at home to free up space for a project you want to pursue. Don't argue with someone who never agrees with you.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glenn Robert Mann
Obituaries

Glenn Robert Mann

Glenn Robert Mann, of Solvang, CA passed away comfortably in Fullerton on January 20, 2021. Glenn is survived by his favorite feline companion…

Jean Marie Gotchall
Obituaries

Jean Marie Gotchall

A long time Valley resident and founding member of the Solvang Senior Center, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021 at The Santa Ynez Val…

Rona Barrett: A fond remembrance of two giants
Columns

Rona Barrett: A fond remembrance of two giants

  • Updated

Guest Commentary - We lost two of the most inexhaustible and authentic actresses of their generation — Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson who, as you know, passed away within a day of each other in January.

Charles Ego
Obituaries

Charles Ego

Age 102, died in Santa Barbara, CA, on 1/26/21. Preceded in death by wife Frances, son Charles, and daughter Mary Elizabeth. Survived by daugh…

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Enjoying the romance of wine country
Wine

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Enjoying the romance of wine country

  • Updated

FROM THE VINE As soon as February rolls around it always feels like the month of romance. It’s all about sweet pleasures like dining out in special restaurants, wine tasting, Champagne and sparkling wines, and decadent, heart shaped boxes of local, handmade chocolates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News