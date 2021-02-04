Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Pick your battles carefully. You can be disruptive, or you can become part of the solution. How you address personal and professional matters will affect how others view you. Use your intellect to convince others to see things your way. Be wary of using force and of those who use it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Listen and observe, but don't get involved in disruptive situations. Uncertainty will prevail if you are evasive or stretch the truth. Live up to your promises. Strive to maintain good relationships.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll gain support. Be sure to give accurate information. Crunch the numbers and proceed with caution. It's easier to do things right the first time than to pay the price later.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Check out what's available and affordable. How you manage your money will be important. Don't give in to temptation. Treat a meaningful relationship with respect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Cut your losses and move along. Recognize when you've run out of gas, and you'll figure out the best way to salvage what you can and proceed. What's best for you is most important at present.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Play by the rules. Don't mess around when dealing with institutions or bureaucratic organizations. You have plenty to gain if you are honest and do your very best.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Lay out your plans and see who responds to them. Don't waste time on those who procrastinate or downplay what you are trying to do. Stay focused and intent on making the most of what you have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Sit tight. Don't make complicated or risky changes. Know what and who you are up against. Don't let your restlessness lead to a mistake. The right opportunity will come along.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look over your options, gather information and put your plans in place. An unusual partnership will interest you, but before you sign up for something unfamiliar, do a little research.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of unfinished business, put the past behind you and consider what your options are. Handle an unexpected loss carefully. Don't jump to conclusions or lose out on what's rightfully yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Control your emotions. An unexpected turn of events will leave you in a quandary. Look over your options, take charge and get things done. If you remain calm, you will come through with flying colors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Reveal nothing, and you'll have nothing to fear. Being a good listener will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put more time and effort into the important relationships in your life. Clear up matters that have been lingering on for too long. Focus on building a peaceful environment.
