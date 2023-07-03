Official birds, trees and mottos, among other things, have been adopted by states all across the nation as a way to express what each region cherishes to the surrounding world.
For California, the grizzly bear has proudly adorned the state flag and was recognized as the official state animal in 1953. The profile of California quail, the state bird, can be found on trail heads, official coins and signs throughout the state.
Maybe more identifiable as 'Californian' to outsiders is the official fabric of the state: denim. Levi's jeans are not only the clothing that is synonymous with the Gold Rush and miners, but the 'Levi's look' has come to define a California style no matter where they are seen.
But, what about a state dog?
The Pampered Pup recently conducted a poll of 3,000 respondents to find out their preferred breed if given the opportunity to vote for an official state dog.
According to Pampered Pup, approximately two-thirds of American households, tallying up to around 65 million, are dog owners, so it's surprising that only 13 states have official dogs.
After all, dogs are often lovingly referred to as 'man's best friend.'
The results for California? With the Labrador Retriever and the Border Collie close behind, Californians opted for the Goldendoodle.
As a crossbreed between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, the Goldendoodle combines the intelligence, trainability and friendly nature of both breeds. With their playful and sociable personalities, Goldendoodles make wonderful family pets and thrive in California's vibrant and active communities.
Moreover, their adaptability to various environments and their love for outdoor activities align with the state's diverse landscapes, from the coastal beaches to the mountainous regions.
"The results of the poll reflect more than just a favorite breed; they showcase the depth of connection between breeds and their historical context within each state," said Zach Lovatt from The Pampered Pup. "Each choice tells a story of the state, its history, its culture, and its people. We believe every dog breed has a unique charm and character that aligns with the diverse American spirit.”
