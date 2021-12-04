Diabetes Mellitus in pets is a fairly common condition. To understand what is happening to in your pet’s body, it is important to understand the basics of metabolism.

Within the body, cells need food to fuel their daily processes. When your pet eats, food is broken down into usable energy. The amount of energy the food provides to run the body is referred to as calories. In the digestion process, the food is broken down in the mouth, then stomach, then the gallbladder and pancreas release enzymes and insulin which allow the food to be utilized as fats or sugars. At this point, the body can use the fat or sugars for energy to fuel activity and other body processes. The amount of sugar circulating in the blood is referred to as the blood glucose level (you may also have heard it referred to as blood sugar level, or simply BG). Diabetes Mellitus is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.

Diabetes in pets is similar to diabetes in humans. In humans, there are two types of diabetes, Type 1 (juvenile or insulin sensitive) and Type 2 (adult onset or insulin resistant). In the interest of making this easy to understand, I will use these terms, though in veterinary medicine it is simply referred to as Diabetes Mellitus.

Type 1 diabetes is the most common type in dogs. It is when the pancreas does not produce insulin. This disease is genetic. Type 2 diabetes develops over time. The pancreas begins working normally, but gradually loses the ability to adequately control blood sugar level. This type of diabetes is what cats develop. This is usually from a poor-quality diet, high in carbs, and free feeding. The high carb diet causes a rise in blood sugar that lasts several hours. The free-fed cat is content to snack throughout the day. This causes an obese cat and a tired pancreas. Pets with this type of diabetes can sometimes be reversed if caught early before pancreatic exhaustion has occurred.

How does a pet owner know their pet has diabetes? It can be difficult to detect, though if armed with the proper knowledge of early signs and symptoms, an attentive pet owner can look for the following cues: The signs and symptoms include generally feeling ill, weight loss, ravenous or loss of appetite, excessive drinking and urination, and in some cases disorientation. If caught early, the ill pet comes into the vet clinic, diagnostics are run, and outpatient care may be appropriate. Depending on the extent of the illness, the pet may need to be hospitalized.

In the most serious cases, ketoacidosis may occur. This complication can happen with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. In this condition, the neurological system, including the brain, is starved from the needed sugars to operate properly. In a desperate attempt to continue functioning, the body begins breaking down fats to produce a small amount of carbohydrates that can be converted to glucose. Fat can be converted into ketones which can be an alternate fuel source for tissue that requires glucose. This is the body’s effort to survive a desperate crisis. This process can cause an electrolyte imbalance bringing about a critical illness. If this occurs, your pet will need to be hospitalized on IV fluids. Blood sugar levels will need to be checked hourly and “Regular Insulin” (a fast, but short acting insulin, such as Humulin R) will be given to continuously adjust the blood glucose levels as needed. Potassium levels can also become depleted and may need to be supplemented. The long-term prognosis of ketoacidosis varies depending on severity.

Long-term prognosis of diabetes in pets depends largely on the management by the owner. Whether type 1 or type 2, regular blood glucose levels will need to be tested. Additionally, fructosamine levels will be needed to evaluate an average trend of blood sugar levels. In insulin dependent cases (most common in dogs), there are expected life-long complications. Blindness, renal (kindney) failure, and neuropathy (nerve pain or muscle weakness) are common long-term complications of poorly controlled diabetics. In my clinical experience, even the well managed diabetic dogs will eventually lose sight. Owners will need to make accommodations when this occurs, but blind pets learn to function quite well, since the sight is gradually lost.

In type 2, which is most common in cats, the disease process may be reversed. Sadly, this disease most commonly is caused by obesity. With a veterinary-guided weight loss program, insulin may become unnecessary. It will be important to work closely with your veterinarian. Your pets weight loss should be gradual and blood glucose levels will need to be closely monitored.

One thing that both types of diabetes will necessitate is a prescription diet. Be sure to follow your veterinarian’s recommendation regarding this very important issue. In my practice, I recommend Hills WD and Purina DM. These prescription diets are low carb and should be fed twice daily to best control spikes in blood sugar levels.

Additionally, pet owners should know that human insulin is not ideal for pets. Vetsulin is a formulation of insulin especially for animals. Though some owners request human insulin because it is less expensive, it does not metabolize as effectively in dogs and cats. Proper metabolism of insulin will be important for the long-term management of your pet’s disease.

Finally, I’d like to encourage pet parents of diabetic animals. Diabetes is not a death sentence. With proper management, dogs and cats living with diabetes can live a relatively normal life. Shots may seem scary at first, but once educated regarding the process, it just becomes part of the pet care routine. If you travel, there are boarding facilities that can administer your pet’s medications.

Once your pet’s insulin dosages have been established and you get the hang of giving injections, brief blood sugar level checks at the vet, every 1-six months is all that is required. You will also need to monitor your pet for overall wellness, since it will be at greater risk of pancreatitis. Don’t be discouraged, there are many success stories. Buddy, a diabetic patient of mine, is living a happy life, despite being blind and my grandmother’s cat Oliver has been insulin dependent for approximately 18 years. With a dedicated partnership between pet parent and veterinarian, diabetes is a manageable condition, and your pet can be a success story too!