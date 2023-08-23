Dear Heloise: I love cashews and could eat them every day, but my wife feels that they are too fattening. I think these nuts must have some nutritional value besides being so creamy-tasting.
My wife said they're high in fat and bad for my health. So, what's the "scoop" on cashews? -- Benjamin D., Hillsboro, Oregon
Benjamin, first, cashews are not a nut. They're actually a seed because they grow attached to a fruit. They originally came from Brazil, but are now grown in several tropical places.
Cashews are high in iron and copper, and when you eat cashews, they can improve your overall blood count. In turn, a higher blood count helps to improve your energy level.
Yes, they are high in fat, but in the good fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), which are beneficial to your health because they lower the amount of cholesterol in your blood. They also contain potassium, which can help lower blood pressure. As with so many foods we enjoy, cashews should still be eaten with some moderation. -- Heloise
HELOISE'S NONFAT CREAM SPOUP
Dear Heloise: I have found several uses for your basic cream soup recipe. I can make cream of celery, cream of mushroom, cream of chicken or chicken with rice. I've cooked wild rice in it as well, and the rice took on a delicious creamy flavor. It might be one of the most versatile recipes I know of. My husband invented his own recipe using your cream soup base with leftover pork chops, finely chopped carrots, white beans, chopped water chestnuts and mushrooms.
We've been traveling a lot over the last couple of years, but we finally decided to settle down in a cute little town. I'll be doing a lot more cooking, which I've missed doing. However, I cannot find the recipe for your nonfat cream soup. Would you reprint that recipe for a reader who loves cream soup? -- Marsha G., Holland, Michigan
Marsha, thank you for writing in! Here is the recipe for my basic cream soup:
1 cup nonfat dried milk powder
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons chicken bouillon powder
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Mix all dried ingredients and place in an airtight container. When you are ready to use, measure out 2 cups of water and a 1/2 cup of the dried ingredients. Put the water and dried mix in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. Add anything else you want in your soup, such as mushrooms or chicken, at this point and continue to cook until done. If the soup is too thick, add more water and stir thoroughly over medium heat. Season to taste.
