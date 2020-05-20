Wildling Museum of Art and Nature waiving entry fees for photo competition

Having launched its 11th biannual nature photography competition in April, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced that it will waive entry fees for the contest themed "Critters of the Tri-County Region."
The Wildling will accept all forms of wildlife submission, including land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. The limit is five photo entries per person.
Winners from both the adult (18 years and older as of April 3) and junior categories (17 years and younger) will be displayed on the Wildling Museum website in an online exhibition in Fall 2020.
Wildling Museum Board of Directors, staff, and their spouses are not eligible for entry. All entries are due by July 6.
The competition, themed "native critters that call the Tri-County region home," is currently accepting photo submissions.
For more information about the competition and to access downloadable competition guidelines and entry forms, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2020-photography-competition?blm_aid=31594.
Questions can be directed to Lauren at lauren@wildlingmuseum.org
Twenty-nine Solvang middle schoolers were recently tasked with applying their photography skills to American transcendentalist writer and phil…
The Wildling's virtual galleries are free for online viewing and feature those artists currently gracing the walls of the museum.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!