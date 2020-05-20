Wildling Museum of Art and Nature waiving entry fees for photo competition

Having launched its 11th biannual nature photography competition in April, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has announced that it will waive entry fees for the contest themed "Critters of the Tri-County Region."

The Wildling will accept all forms of wildlife submission, including land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. The limit is five photo entries per person.

Winners from both the adult (18 years and older as of April 3) and junior categories (17 years and younger) will be displayed on the Wildling Museum website in an online exhibition in Fall 2020.

Wildling Museum Board of Directors, staff, and their spouses are not eligible for entry. All entries are due by July 6.

For more information about the competition and to access downloadable competition guidelines and entry forms, visit wildlingmuseum.org/news/2020-photography-competition?blm_aid=31594.