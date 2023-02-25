The Wildling Museum in Solvang will host a four-week Vision Board Workshop organized by True Nature Connection, starting Wednesday, March 1.
According to the organizers, "a nature vision board is a living prayer, an act of manifestation and magic."
The weekly event will be held Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wildling, with sessions slated for March 1, 8, 15, and 22.
The class fee with materials is $140 for an entire 4-week series. No art experience or skill is required.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.truenatureconnection.com/event-details/our-living-vision-for-the-earth-2023-03-01-10-00