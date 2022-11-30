The Wildling Museum's 11th annual holiday marketplace event is slated for Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring talented local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate wildlife, nature, and the outdoors.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Attendees can also browse prints and books by select artists on display in the current exhibitions.
Cider and holiday treats will be available, and Wildling members will receive special discounts on select museum store items.
All sales help support the Wildling Museum and local artists.