I love a good surprise, like unexpectedly running into an old friend after a long time. That happened just last week when I ran into an industry friend that I’ve known for at least two decades: wine salesman and restaurateur Arron Warren.
Warren has created his newest tribute to fine wine and beer with the launch of his new craft shop, SLO Wine and Beer Co., located on South Higuera in San Luis Obispo. I learned of it online through social media (of course), which made me curious enough to go visit the place. Little did I expect to run into Warren and find out that he owned it.
He welcomed us with open arms, and I was so happy to see him again. I have always admired his charisma with his customers; he makes everyone feel like family. That’s not uncommon in the wine industry, as I know many great people on all sides of the business. Yet, Warren is a natural; he’s one of the best at being convivial.
Visiting a fine wine shop can really be intimidating when you’re new and learning to appreciate wine — but not when you visit Warren's shop. In fact, his motto is: “Ask us anything. Explore everything. You’ve got a laid-back SLO County crew working for you in the shop and online. Come hang out with us at our low-key shop and tasting room in SLO. We’ll make suggestions and offer pours, but we won’t sling obtuse wine jargon — unless you want us to!”
While we sat there enjoying the outstanding Villa Wolf rose wine by the famed German winery Dr. Loosen that Warren had suggested, I watched him provide great service to everyone that entered the shop. And it didn’t matter if they were regulars or newcomers. He was so helpful.
Warren remembered that we had known each other over 20 years since our first meeting in Morro Bay. Since then, I've reviewed several terrific restaurants where he has worked.
He describes himself as a lifelong restaurateur and wine industry professional with CMS-WSET credentials and 15 years of wine broker experience. With this background, he has hand-picked a large selection of local and imported wines and beers in a wide range of prices. He knows each and every beverage he sells. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, simply tell him what you like and he can help you find the perfect wine or brew to suit your taste.
I learned that joining his wine club is ideal for saving money. You get a case (12 bottles) of wine twice a year that are seasonal and from small production boutique wineries. Each case costs $199 — or $16.50 a bottle, and includes a mix of eight reds, two whites, a rose and a bottle of sparkling wine. Six of the wines will be domestic. You can pick up your bundle of wines at the San Luis Obispo shop or have it shipped at a flat rate. Not only that, once you receive the first bundle, you can cancel anytime. I'd recommend joining SLO Wine and Beer Co.'s mailing list to stay informed.
The shop also features live music three nights a week, from 4 to 7 p.m. On Wednesdays it’s Louie Ortega; on Fridays it’s Spike Burr; and on Saturdays it’s Pat Pearson. Their food and wine event series also caught my attention. They feature food trucks for now, but the plan is to eventually expand into the on-site commercial kitchen space.
I know I’ll be looking forward to attending the wine and food series, as well as making some great buys in boutique wines. Their worldly selection is hard to find anywhere on the Central Coast.
