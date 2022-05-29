Are you a zinfandel zealot? Many people are fanatics about it, and there are many great zins grown in most wine regions in California.
Yet there’s just one wine appellation that I consider the king of top notch zinfandels — Paso Robles. Even when there was only a handful of wineries in Paso when I moved to the Central Coast in early 1996, most of them made zinfandel.
There were even a few that allowed you to bring your bottle back for a refill at a lower price. After nearly three decades, most zinfandels are high-end wines that wine lovers truly appreciate, whether or not it’s to enjoy now or to add to their wine collection.
One of the longtime popular wineries is Opolo, which has just released the 21st vintage of their iconic 2020 Mountain Zinfandel from their estate vineyards.
The Paso Robles region’s long history with the noble winegrape variety was noted by Opolo co-owner David Nichols: “Zinfandel has been a mainstay in our region since the 1800s. We’re proud to honor that heritage as a specialist in Paso Robles zinfandel.”
His partner, Rick Quinn, explained: “We made a big bet on Paso Robles zinfandel from the very beginning of Opolo, and the Mountain Zinfandel has been our flagship ever since.”
They believe the Mountain Zinfandel is a reflection of the coastal mountain terroirs on the west side of the Paso appellation. It is the result of a blend of zins grown in three of the most highly rated vineyards in Paso — Willow Creek District, Adelaida District and Templeton Gap. Two of those zin vineyards are Opolo-owned-and-managed — the Opolo Estate and Dove Pond vineyards.
After careful management of handcrafting the grapes the winemakers aged the lots in a combination of French and American barrels for 10 months. Under the guidance of winemakers James Schreiner and Chris Rougeot, the team created the final blend of the 2020 Mountain Zinfandel:
“The 2020 Mountain Zinfandel vintage exhibits all of the classic hallmarks of Opolo Mountain Vineyard. Most notably a bold, lush palate distinguished by structure and vivid fruit flavors that are true to the mountain regions of Paso Robles.”
Opolo has also earned fame for its cabernet sauvignons, Rhone-style blends, and blends. Learn more about them at Opolo.com.
My regular followers know I love pinot noir. And I have been a big fan of Laetitia Vineyards in rural Arroyo Grande (easily accessed along Highway 101) since the days when it was named Maison Deutz. It’s been Laetitia much longer, and they have a great tasting coming up June 26 called Pinot and Paella.
It’s an early dinner party where you’ll feast on a traditional paella with linguisa, chicken, fennel, onion-porcini stock and saffron in arborio rice (This can be ordered vegetarian if you do so in advance). You’ll also be served a fresh salad and vanilla bean Panna Cotta with pomegranate gastrique.
They will be serving their fine pinot noirs with dinner. The price is only $55 each for nonclub members and just $45 for club members who will get that price for a party of two or four people.
The outdoor event takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. and you’ll have live music to entertain you. It’s the perfect combo for spending a great Sunday afternoon. Be sure to make reservations soon, seating is limited.
Over the 26 years I’ve been writing about wine and food on the Central Coast, I’ve attended many excellent wine tastings, seminars and dinner parties at Laetitia. Let me tell you, they really treat their club members right.
Learn more and get reservations at Laetitiawine.com. While you’re there, it’s a good idea to check our their schedule of upcoming events, they have some really good choices. It might just make you want to join the club!
This is Memorial Day weekend and this deal is good for today and tomorrow until 11:59 p.m., May 30, from Laetitia. They are having a wine sale: Buy any three bottles or more and you get a 20% discount. If you know you already love one of their bubblies or pinot noirs, buy a case (that’s 12 bottles), or more and you get the 20% off and are only charged one cent for shipping. You can order online at the above noted webpage or by calling 805-481-1772.
I love fine wines, but when I can find a great deal like this, I tend to stock up on the wines I love.
Cheers!