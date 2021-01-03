John David Finley: A hearty vegetable beef soup warms the bones

Happy New Year! We often have a bone-in prime rib roast for Christmas dinner each year. When we do, I always make a vegetable beef soup with the leftover bones. This very hearty dish, of course, can be prepared any time by simply picking up some beef ribs at the store. Try to find some with a good amount of meat on them.
Vegetable Beef Soup
3 or 4 beef ribs with meat
8 cups water
1 medium potato, diced into ½-inch cubes
1 medium onion, chopped
3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
1 carrot, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon salt
Marinara sauce
1 pound cut green beans, canned or frozen
Note: 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil is omitted from this marinara sauce recipe since there is plenty of fat coming from the beef ribs.
28-ounce can whole tomatoes
1/4 cup red wine
cloves, garlic crushed and finely diced
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2-teaspoon salt
1/4-teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
In a stock pot or Dutch oven, place ribs (or shanks) in water and boil for at least an hour. Remove ribs and let cool.
Meanwhile, add potato, onion, celery, carrot, and salt to soup stock and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.
Puree canned tomatoes in a blender. Add all remaining ingredients except fresh basil and parsley and buzz again. Pour into Dutch oven when vegetables become tender.
Add cut green beans. If desired, they can be chopped some more to make the bite sized before adding to the soup.
Remove meat from beef bones, remove any cartilage or excess fat, chop into bite-size pieces and add to back to Dutch oven with vegetables. Return to simmer.
After soup begins to simmer, remove from heat, and add fresh basil and parsley. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Serve with your favorite artisan bread. Makes about 3 quarts.
Pair this hearty soup with a hearty red wine. I’m reaching for a 2016 Valley View Vineyard cabernet sauvignon from Lucas and Lewellen. With 75% cabernet sauvignon, 7.5% petit verdot, 7.5% malbec 5% merlot and 5% cabernet franc, all grown on their estate vineyards, they carefully blend the core of cabernet sauvignon with small percentages of the other varieties. This blend spends 21 months in 100% French oak barrels (40% new) before bottling. The result is a distinctive and refined wine with layers of blackberry and fig jam notes, with silky tannins and a long finish. 90 points — Wine Enthusiast, May 2019.
Or try Firestone’s 2015 Santa Ynez Valley Proximity Twenty Six Red. This ruby red blend has aromas of dark plum and black cherry with notes of tobacco and coffee. It has a firm tannin structure carrying dusty notes of blueberry and blackberry, along with hints of espresso and baking spice. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
