John David Finley: A little Frisée pairs well with Rosé

Frisée is a member of the endive/chicory family with finely curled leaves and a slightly bitter flavor. It is very popular in France, and a most elegant salad vegetable. As the plant reaches full size, the outer leaves are gathered up and tightly bound with an elastic band, excluding sunlight to its newly forming inner leaves. This makes the frisée more tender and gives it its singular two-tone appearance. Frisée is best served raw with a sharply acid dressing to offset the bitterness.
Roasted Beets with Melon, Frisée, and Hazelnuts
4 medium-size red or golden beets, tops sliced off, rinsed
2 shallots, minced
2Tbl sherry vinegar
Juice and grated zest of 1 orange
1/3c olive oil
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
10oz melon balls (honeydew, or watermelon)
10oz frisée (tough, bright-green outer leaves discarded), washed, soaked, dried, and torn
2-1/2oz (1/2c) hazelnuts, toasted and lightly chopped
Heat the oven to 400°F. Put the beets in a small baking dish with 1 cup water. Cover with foil and roast until the beets are tender, 40 to 60 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the minced shallot, vinegar, orange juice, and orange zest. Whisk in the olive oil in a thin stream; season with salt and pepper.
Remove seeds from melon and prepare 10oz of balls with a small melon baller.
During the last 15 minutes of cooking the beets, wash the frisée in cold water, discarding the tough outer leaves. Soak the washed leaves in ice water for 10 minutes. (This causes the leaves to become extra crisp.) Drain and dry the leaves, tear or chop them into bite-size pieces, and set aside.
When the beets are cool, peel them and cut into 1/2-inch dice. Toss with 1 to 2 Tbl of the vinaigrette. Toss the frisée with some of the remaining vinaigrette (there may be a little vinaigrette left over).
Divide the frisée evenly among salad plates, sprinkle with the beets, melon balls, and toasted hazelnuts. Serves 5.
Pair this with Firestone Vineyard’s 2019 Santa Ynez Valley , a blend of 45% Merlot, 22% Sauvignon Blanc, 12% Syrah, 9% Gewürztraminer, 7% Grenache, 5% Riesling. The 2019 Firestone Rosé expresses aromas of cherries, citrus, roses and mandavilla flowers. The palate further expresses these red fruit characters, complemented by its bright acidity.
Founded in 1972, Firestone was the first major estate winery to sink roots in the Santa Ynez Valley. The moderate weather and complex, rocky soils make this a perfect setting for their 340 acres of Bordeaux, Rhone and Burgundian varieties. If you haven’t visited Firestone Vineyards lately, I recommend it.
It’s always nice coming back to the valley’s anchor winery from time to time to taste their wines onsite. Presently, they are offering Courtyard Wine Tastings Thursday through Monday. Reservations may be made online at www.firestone.com Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
