You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John David Finley: Chicken tortilla soup and a solid draught
0 comments
alert
Pairings

John David Finley: Chicken tortilla soup and a solid draught

  • 0

It’s been a while since we paired with beer instead of wine. I believe it is time to revisit this adventure with an offering from one of our local breweries. Beer can be analyzed in a similar way to wine in terms of light, medium and heavy body. A spicy chicken tortilla soup might raise a cautionary flag in the mind of a discerning wine connoisseur, but for a beer drinker, well — it’s pretty easy!

Chicken Tortilla Soup

YIELD: about 10 cups

Tortilla Strips

10 small corn tortillas cut into 1/4-inch wide strips

2 tablespoons corn oil

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Soup

2 tablespoons corn oil

1 medium white onion, peeled and diced small

1 large jalapeno pepper (about 4 to 5 inches long), seeded, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced

32-ounce low-sodium chicken broth

2 14.5-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes and juice

15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

15-ounce can corn, drained

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked (or regular) paprika

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely minced

diced avocado for garnish

shredded cheese for garnish

sour cream for garnish

Tortilla Strips — Preheat oven to 375F.

In a large mixing bowl, toss tortilla strips with corn oil, and then loosely scatter them on a cookie sheet or baking pan. Evenly sprinkle with Lowry’s Seasoned Salt, and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until crisp and lightly golden brown; set aside.

Meanwhile add 2 tablespoons corn oil to a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat.

Add the onion and jalapeno, and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the chicken broth, tomatoes and juice, pinto beans, chicken, corn, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and bring to a boil.

Allow mixture to boil gently for about 5 to 7 minutes. If at any point the overall liquid level looks low or you prefer your soup to have more broth, add 1-2 cups water; and then adjust seasoning.

Remove from heat and then add the cilantro and stir to incorporate.

Ladle soup into bowls, top with tortilla strips, garnish with avocado, cheese and/or sour cream; serve immediately.

Pair this with Figueroa Mountain’s Danish Red Lager, crafted with a blend of Weyermann Pilsner, Munich, and Crystal Malts balanced with North American and German hops, producing layers of rich, caramel malt flavor and a full body. This beer is fermented with a European lager yeast and cold-conditioned for an extended period of time for a very clean profile. The dry, crisp character of a lager pairs well with spicy Mexican fare and chicken. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 23. Enjoy!

John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
John David Finley: A hearty vegetable beef soup warms the bones
Wine

John David Finley: A hearty vegetable beef soup warms the bones

  • Updated

Happy New Year! We often have a bone-in prime rib roast for Christmas dinner each year. When we do, I always make a vegetable beef soup with the left-over bones. This very hearty dish, of course, can be prepared any time by simply picking up some beef ribs at the store. Try to find some with a good amount of meat on them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News