John David Finley: Cranberry turkey meatballs with apples and sage

With Christmas right around the corner, I’m always looking for an eye-popping appetizer that is sure to please everyone. The kids will probably finish these off before the adults even find them!
Cranberry Turkey Meatballs with Apples and Sage
YIELD: 24-28 meatballs
For the Meatballs:
1 pound ground turkey
1/2 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 cup shredded tart apple, such as Granny Smith, washed with peel on
1-1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh sage
1 teaspon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley, optional for garnish
For the Cranberry Sauce:
1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Zest of 1 orange
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice
Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Place an ovenproof baking rack on top of a large, rimmed baking sheet, then lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the turkey, breadcrumbs, olive oil, egg, apple, sage, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. With your hands or two forks, lightly mix to combine, being careful not to compact the meat.
Roll the mixture into 1 1/2 to 2-inch balls, using a small scoop to help portion as desired. Arrange the meatballs on top of the prepared baking rack. Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes, just until cooked through.
Meanwhile, prepare the sauce: In a saucepan large enough to hold the meatballs, combine the cranberries, applesauce, maple syrup, orange zest, and orange juice. Heat over medium to warm through. Add the cooked meatballs to the sauce, then spoon the sauce over gently to coat.
Transfer to a serving platter to enjoy immediately or place in a slow cooker set to the lowest heat to keep warm. Garnish with fresh parsley as desired and serve.
Pair this appetizer with Lafond’s 2018 Santa Rita Hills chardonnay. This vintage is composed of six different chardonnay clones grown on eight lots across the Lafond Vineyard. Each clone has distinct characteristics, and each lot consists of different types of soils. Winemaker Bruce McGuire creates an incredible depth of flavor by layering the unique characteristics found in each clone. Finally, this wine undergoes barrel aging before it is ready to tell its complex story. Included in this chardonnay blend are grapes from the Hilltop Vineyard, which was planted in the late 70’s and has some of the oldest chardonnay vines in the Santa Rita Hills.
The 2018 Santa Rita Hills chardonnay is a golden hay color with mild aromas of lemon zest, cantaloupe, and jasmine. Flavors of crisp pear, crushed gravel, and almond complete the palate.
Gold Medal 2019 Central Coast Wine Competition, Wine Spectator - 93 points, Wine Enthusiast - 93 points.
Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
