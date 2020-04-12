John David Finley: 'Stay at home' pairing for troublesome times

While sauce is reducing, heat butter or margarine in a separate skillet over medium heat.

Season fish with kosher salt.

When butter is melted, add halibut to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, flip over and then transfer pan to preheated oven and bake until cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Remove sauce from heat when reduced and stir in olives and olive juice.

To serve, divide sauce equally among 4 dinner plates.

Place halibut (first caramelized side up) in the center of each plate on top of the sauce.

Place avocado slices on top of fish, sprinkle with lime juice and cilantro, as garnish.

Pair this dish with Dragonette Cellars’ 2018 Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc. By now, most of us have heard about Happy Canyon’s unique soils and climate which are ideally suited for producing exquisite Sauvignon Blanc. Dragonette has been sourcing fruit here for over a decade now and has gained a solid reputation for crafting wines of distinction from these grapes.