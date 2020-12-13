Kathy Marcks Hardesty: A sparkling toast to 2021, and throughout the year

Champagne, it’s a must for toasting in the New Year! I believe we wine aficionados all love Champagne and sparkling wines for celebrating special moments in our lives. Yet I intend to offer some tips on why you shouldn’t just save these wines for special celebrations.
I can understand why most of us save French Champagne for monumental events, most brands cost a small fortune. But we have quite a few wineries that make premium quality sparkling wines in the traditional French style (usually labeled methode Champenoise). Not only that, these local bubblies are much more affordable for the average household. In fact, our winemakers who make them are experts at making noteworthy bubblies that enhance any celebration or dinner party.
Thanks to the amazing versatility of sparkling wines they can pair with many meals, whether it’s brunch or dinner. The French label Champagne bottles with terms that tell you how dry it is, or if it’s slightly sweet or very sweet. Their labels range from: ultra dry and brut to extra sec, sec, demi-sec, and doux. Most American labels do not use those terms, but here too, wineries usually make a variety of sparkling wines.
Now that the wine tasting rooms are closed again for tasting, both privately and outdoors, the tasting rooms remain open. That allows you to still visit the wineries to purchase wines for the holiday season. And if it makes you feel safer, you can order ahead online, and set up a date and time for curbside service, or have the wine delivered. Even if you haven’t tasted some of their newest releases, the staff can easily direct you to purchase wine styles you prefer. You merely have to ask questions, like which wine pairs best with oysters, or perhaps you want a sweet bubbly to pair with dessert.
At Flying Goat Cellars in Lompoc, founded in 2000, founder Norm Yost created Goat Bubbles, which were first released in 2005. Ten years later he now makes five different bubblies. He’s currently offering a great choice of Goat Bubbles. I have purchased many of his fine bubblies over the years. Online at www. Flyinggoatcellars .com, you can find descriptions of his wines, along with his suggestions for ideal food pairings.
Yost focuses mostly on Santa Barbara County grapes, buying from some of the most prestigious vineyards in the Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley regions. The winery offers multiple vintages, including library wines, like the 2016 Goat Bubbles blanc de noirs made from Ampelos vineyard pinot noir (which is certified organic). It’s one of his pricier wines at $60 per bottle, yet one he says is versatile enough to pair with caviar on blini, coconut prawns, a cheese platter, or angel food cake. There’s much more to choose from online or at the tasting room, even if you can’t taste, and the bubbly prices start at $40 retail.
Although Riverbench Vineyard was established in 1973, it wasn’t until 2008 when they committed to making premium sparkling wines. Today, they offer several styles of bubblies, from dry to semi-sweet, available in a range of blends and priced $48 to $125 retail. With Laura Booras’ long history in the wine business, her parents were wine importers and distributors, you can count on her expertise on wine and food pairings. In 2016, she attended the highly respected Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, graduating with honors.
Now the CEO and general manager of Riverbench, Booras provides a terrific guide to pairing food and wine with tasty sounding recipes at: www. Riverbench .com. I can’t wait to try her blueberry boy bait cake with the Riverbench Cork Jumper demi-sec, a slightly sweet bubbly, it’s her mom’s recipe. Another mouth-watering dish is the sausage gougeres with Riverbench blanc de noirs sparkling wine made from pinot noir. How could you go wrong with cheese and bubbly?
In San Luis Obispo County, the oldest sparkling wine house on the Central Coast is Laetitia in rural Arroyo Grande, alongside northbound Hwy. 101. Senior Winemaker and General Manager Eric Hickey started working there at the age of 16. I have always enjoyed their wines, sparkling and still. While no news was available at the time of writing this column about their plans to sell their wines, I’m sure they will be following their peers and make the wines available for purchase at their tasting room.
All longtime favorites, I’ve always supported these three wineries for their outstanding sparkling wines. Their bubblies are versatile, consistently delightful, and always good values, no matter which style you prefer. Do yourself a favor and call before dropping in on any winery, just because the new rules change so rapidly. But I do know that most of them are more than willing to take your orders online, deliver them locally in person (if possible), or provide curbside service.
You may be cut off from tasting first but they truly need your support, please continue to visit your local wineries for good cheers.
Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!