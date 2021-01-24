Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Helping our restaurants outlive this pandemic

I grew up raised by my maternal grandmother, and while we were poor on her limited income I never felt deprived. Our large, extended family took care of us in many ways, even taking us out to restaurants occasionally.

I would ask my grandmother why we didn’t eat out more often (no concern that it was too expensive) and she would say, “Why? I’m a better cook than they are.” She was, of course, she made nearly everything from scratch. I didn’t really appreciate that until I was an adult. But those few times I got to enjoy lunch or dinner out were a thrill for me, and that has never changed. It was no small wonder I would spend my career working in the business and supporting it any way I can.

My love of dining out would lead to my job with Wine Spectator magazine in 1989, where I learned a keen appreciation for fine wines. Yet little did I dream, just eight years later I would love our Central Coast lifestyle so much.

Our great restaurants are quite focused on local wines, and most of them at reasonable pricing. Now, during this pandemic, the restaurants are staying alive by offering take-out, and many have lowered wine prices much closer to retail rather than typical restaurant rates.

Dan and I consider dining out much more than simply filling our hunger. We love the friendliness of people who serve us, seeing our friends at nearby tables, and the sheer entertainment of it all. And we’re always pleased to talk with the talented chefs and/or owners who created our favorite dining spots.