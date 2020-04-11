Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Saving our artisan winemakers and chefs

After nearly three weeks of “stay-at-home,” once in a while I get paranoid and lament, will this virus never end. But I follow the rules and only go out for groceries when running out of perishables in my larder.
I love the fact the big grocery stores are taping out the proper social distancing lines on the floor and follow it rigidly. But my heart goes out to all of our local artisans, the winemakers and cooks. They are are working hard to survive because they can no longer serve the public in their tasting rooms and dining rooms. Imagine the hurt this places on those fine businesses, and their staff who may cannot earn a paycheck, let alone tips, for some time.
As a longtime wine connoisseur I’ve built up a collection of good local wines. This health crisis would have to go on a year before I would run out. That said, I am still buying wine from our local favorites.
With the tasting rooms so longer able to provide tasting samples, wines by the glass, or tables where you can share a bottle of wine with friends, our winemakers are finding more socially acceptable ways to sell their wines. As long as you know you like certain brands, you can buy their wines without tasting them first, and sales of any of their wines helps them financially. While nothing is sadder to me than not being able to taste wines before I buy them, the wineries situation is much more dire.
That’s why so many small wine brands are providing curbside service. In those cases you “must order ahead online, or call the tasting room, pay in advance, and set up a date and time to drive up curbside to receive your order.” You don’t even have to step out of your car, keeping in line with current public safety measures. Better still, the wineries are providing really great discounts, if you buy more than one bottle.
The amount differs at each of them, but these deals are well worth checking out. Many are now offering their wines with the shipping at $1 or included, but still at the normal price per wine bottle, a good savings right there, and some have clever special packages combining packs of several of their wines at good value pricing. I’ve read much on social media about these offerings and will share some favorites here.
In Avila Beach, Sinor-LaVallee tasting room is offering shipping included if you order six or more bottles of wine, but only within California. Vintner/winemaker Mike Sinor explained: “It’s all about the grab and go. We can’t let people drink here, but we’ve got to react not give up. Social media helps us keep people informed. And locals can order same day pick-up if they call ahead early enough.”
In Los Olivos, vintner Larry Schaffer of Tercero also offers a generous shipping solution. “I offer free shipping on six bottles or more. My current deal now is a 20-percent discount on six bottles with shipped included within California, and half-off shipping elsewhere in the U.S. For non club members, use the code ‘HOME’ to receive the 20-percent discount with shipping included in California. I want to stay in contact with you through Instagram Live, and will be conducting regular Facebook Live session starting at 5 p.m. PST a few nights a week discussing wines, winemaking, and other subjects of interest.”
There is a very unique distillery named Krobar in Paso Robles, which normally makes handcrafted spirits, but thanks to current times they are now making hand sanitizer. Although the owners, Stephen Kroener and Joe Barton are winemakers, they teamed up to make artisan spirits. Due to this virus crisis, they have switched to producing sanitizer that’s 80% alcohol.
Like all tasting rooms, they can only sell wine and spirits as retail now. When they began taking online orders, if you ordered two bottles of wine and/or spirits at Grey Wolf tasting room in Paso Robles on Hwy. 46 West, they included a bottle of hand sanitizer. Imagine this, the latter has become so widely popular they can hardly keep with production so now they only sell the sanitizer at the Grey Wolf tasting room.
But this may change if this crisis ends as soon as we all hope, so keep an eye on their website. By the way, if you don’t see your favorite brand here, simply visit the winery’s website to look for good deals on wine shipments.
I truly believe we Americans will get through this, but there has never been a time when our friends and artisans needed our support more. Everyone of us can help them, even if it’s just by buying a bottle of your favorite local wine, and take-out from our favorite restaurants.
I realize many people who are out of work cannot afford to dine out, or drink fine wines. Yet there are many locals who can afford it. If that is you, please help your neighbors survive this difficult time in our lives. We’ve got this!
Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!