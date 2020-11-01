Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Surviving 2020!

While it seems most of us have little patience for this pandemic, let alone unexpected accidents such as a bad spill I had that broke my back, just believing in ourselves can pull us through.
Once upon a time, I thought a broken spine was a death sentence. But thanks to experts like Dr. Matthew Schreckinger, a Dignity Health neurosurgery specialist in Santa Maria, I lived through it and have suffered minimal pain.
It’s the same with the COVID-19 pandemic, given the right doctors and treatment, most people survive it. It takes stamina, faith, and strength, but with that combination of belief and good support, you can beat any problem. I could not be happier to be back, keeping my fellow wine aficionados up to date on the latest wine country news.
But imagine this, it’s the same with our local vintners and brewmasters who craft their fine spirits from the heart. There’s an amazing camaraderie among them. And they don’t make their fine wines and ales just to make money, or make a name for themselves. They are totally committed to crafting artisan beverages that are grown and made sustainably, and reflect the region where they are crafted.
I know this, we live in an awesome growing region for producing top notch ales and wines, and our producers rate among the best in the U.S. However our local wine tasting rooms have been strictly limited in serving guests, thankfully they are now offering limited tasting reservations again.
That’s why I encourage you to purchase wines from your favorite wineries. These wineries have been hurt not only from the loss of direct sales, but also been hit by the loss of sales to restaurants, wine shops, and retail stores. While it’s a good idea to get a reservation when you plan to visit, tasting rooms are doing their best to accommodate you if you happen to be in the area and want to stop by. At Longoria in Lompoc, their tasting room garden is open only on Saturdays with appointments at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
“We are unable to accommodate groups larger than six guests and reservations are limited to one hour to allow for staff to properly sanitize tasting areas and prepare for the next guests. Our tasting fee is $15 per person and tastings include four wines. No charge for wine club members up to four people. Once you have made your reservation, a staff member will call to confirm your date and time, and provide any other necessary information.”
Get all the details at longoriawine .com. A mask is required whenever you are not tasting wine, and hand sanitizer will be complimentary. They ask that you do not not visit if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms. You can expect such regulations from all tasting rooms throughout the Central Coast, so please call ahead even if you are calling at the last minute in hope of getting in for a tasting. Most tasting rooms are not limited to one day a week, so visit your favorite winery’s webpage to get the details in advance.
Other news in Lompoc includes the passage of a resolution opposing Lompoc’s inclusion in the Santa Barbara County Wine Business Improvement (BID). Considered a “wine preserve,” the measure would require Lompoc wineries to pay a 1% assessment on all California retail sales, increasing Lompoc sales tax to 9.75%. Over the past two years, Wine BID has been proposed to fund the operating budget of the Santa Barbara Vintners Association. The projected $1 million budget would cover 46 percent of administrative costs, yet most non-profit organizations only allot 10 to 15 percent of their budget.
“In the 18 years that I have lived in Santa Barbara County, the proposed Wine BID has done more to polarize and mobilize wineries opposed to it than anything else,” said Flying Goat Cellars proprietor Kate Griffith, who crafted the “Resolution Opposing Inclusion of Lompoc in the Santa Barbara County Wine Business Improvement District.”
In Griffith’s press release, she provided a quote from her husband and partner Norm Yost, who attended the Lompoc City council meeting with Rebecca and Peter Work of Ampelos, Steve Pepe of Clos Pepe brands.
“Many wineries in this area have seen a dramatic loss in wholesale revenue due to the closure of wine bars, restaurants, and retail shops. Now, more than ever, wineries rely on tasting room revenue to make up for the loss in wholesale revenue.” The Lompoc City Council adopted Griffith’s resolution by a vote of 5 to 0. No one from Lompoc spoke in favor of the Wine BID.
