Kathy Marcks Hardesty: The good times at tasting rooms and wine bars

Every time I think this pandemic is moving on, it comes back like a nightmare. So be it, you have to retain positivity and make the best you can out of this unthinkable situation.
So if you enjoy visiting your favorite tasting room, wine shop, or restaurants as much as I do, let’s thank California Governor Newsom for at least allowing any business that can serve you outdoors to open and keep us happy. And I can tell you from experience, the people I meet in such restaurants and tasting rooms serving outdoors are quite happy to be there.
At the Lindquist Family/Verdad tasting room in the historic town of Arroyo Grande, my husband Dan and I stopped in to buy some of their outstanding Verdad rose of grenache and albarino. Now we love these wines every year, but we also like to sit down to taste their newest releases to build our cellar.
Since we had to do it on the patio, we complied, and found ourselves in good company. Two single women who came in, but not together, sat at tables safely away from us. We all started conversing right away, which I loved. We all enjoyed sharing our love of fine wines with fellow wine lovers. I wondered if they were shocked that we left with a case of wine for our cellar. We wanted to stock up on some of the last bottles available.
Now that I’ve mentioned one of my neighborhood faves several times, let me tell you of other tasting rooms that are doing their best to draw your business on their patios. Several offer entertainment as well as wine tasting. In Santa Maria, Costa de Oro offers live music free every Friday and Sunday. Although the show only lasts two hours, it’s smart to make reservations which ensures you’ve got a table. According to vintner/winemaker Gary Burk, a very talented musician, the Friday night shows from 5 until 7 p.m. were so popular, they added another show on Sundays from 3 until 5 p.m.
“We offer food and wines by the glass or bottle to encourage people to linger,” and the plates are reasonably priced at $12 to $13 for a full meal of a wrangler burger or chicken club with tasty optional sides from Cool Hand Luke’s on Sunday, and Tio Pepe’s taco truck with burrito options on Fridays.
“We’re following all of the health safety guidelines by sanitizing everything,” Burk noted, “and we request that everyone wear masks when you come in. You can remove the mask once you’re seated. But if you get up to go inside to buy more wine, greet other guests, use the facilities, or dance we ask that you please wear your mask to make our other guests feel safe.”
The Costa de Oro staff doesn't want to have to keep telling us what everyone already knows, so please be courteous. These regulations are expected everywhere. Do note, the talented singer Chet Hogoboom will be playing solo today, Sunday the 26th, from 3 until 5 p.m. The tasting room is open daily from 2 until 6 p.m. when you can also purchase tastings, besides wine by the glass or bottle. Check them out at cdowinery.com.
Now most wineries cannot provide daily wine tasting, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit another local fave, like Longoria in Lompoc. They are now only open for tasting on Saturdays when you can enjoy a tasting flight or a glass of wine in the lovely garden and patio. Because there is very limited space, reservations are required with seating times only at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. They can only take groups of six or less guests, face masks and social distancing is required. You can call 805-736-9700 to make a reservation or online at info@ longoriawine .com, and they will call to confirm your reservation. Now if you only want to buy wines, staff is on duty daily to provide sales and curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
When the Santa Barbara County Health Department says you can only serve guests outside, if you don’t have a patio, you build one. That was the response of Alma Rosa in Buellton. They built an enclosed patio on the parking lot with umbrellas and tables, and can take parties up to six people, perfectly six feet apart. At the new outdoor “Weingarten” reservations are suggested, but walks-ins are welcome. The tasting room fee is $20 per person, which provides you with five wines currently being served. You may also purchase wine by the glass or bottle.
“As we take precautions to collectively ensure each other’s safety, we wanted to offer people an opportunity to get outdoors in wine country and enjoy one of the best experiences California has to offer,” said General Manager Debra Eagle. For info and reservations, visit almarosawinery .com or call 805-691-9395. “We want to maintain our region’s signature charm and hospitality. We invite everyone to Alma Rosa to experience what makes summer in the Sta. Rita Hills so special.”
Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com
