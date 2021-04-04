Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Wine tasting is back at last!

Wine tasting is back in SLO and Santa Barbara counties, although it’s still limited to small parties of six or less. That’s okay with me and my fellow wine lovers, this is great news.
It’s such an excellent service to be able to taste before buying, thus getting exactly the aromas and flavors you prefer in our fine local wines. I think of it as a wonderful blessing that proves we are surviving this horrific pandemic. Especially so during this year’s Easter Sunday as we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, who promised eternal life for those who believe in him.
With the warm winds of spring and pretty blossoming trees, it’s a very welcome time of year. It makes the idea of wine tasting outdoors on make-shift patios, under an umbrella-shaded table a fine idea. My husband Dan and I had our first tasting outdoors in Los Olivos with winemaker Larry Schaffer of Tercero on Alamo Pintado Avenue. He had just released a number of new wines, and we were eager to taste them.
The first time we discovered Larry’s rose of mourvedre (which was recently released,) we were having lunch at Cecco Ristorante in Solvang. We ordered the wine with one of Chef David Cecchini’s pizzas and a Caesar salad. The meal was awesome, both the wine and the food.
In fact, we were so enamored with the rose, afterward we drove directly to Tercero in Los Olivos to buy several bottles for our wine cellar. To no avail, the tasting room was sold out. Ever since then, we’ve made sure we buy early with each new vintage.
Of course, we have long been avid fans of Larry’s “lesser known wines,” as he describes them. As usual we returned home with several bottles of the newest, excellent roses of mourvèdre and cinsault. We also bought some of his newest white variety, clairette blanche. This mineral driven, tangy white is elegant and delightful, he highly recommends pairing it with oysters or mussels. It’s also quite enjoyable sipped on its own.
If you’re new to wine appreciation, this is a great winery tasting room for discovering more varieties and blends. And the expert on lesser known wines, Larry, will be happy to teach you all about them.
Larry is known for providing a unique wine tasting experience. Tercero is open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., but you can arrange for an appointment on the days he’s closed, if he’s available. Learn more at www. Tercerowines .com. There’s a parking lot behind the building, convenient when you buy as much wine as we do at Tercero.
It’s Easter Sunday, and the Easter bunny apparently forgot about your sweet tooth. Don’t let that make you sneak anything out of your kid’s basket, I have good news. The outstanding Bob’s Well Bread Bakery is open today, April 4, in Los Alamos and Ballard.
Admittedly, his longtime fans wisely ordered in advance to get exactly what they wanted. But the bakeries are open and just might still have some of those decadent treats we sweet lovers crave: hot cross buns, Easter panettone, and other delightful pastries.
His success is due to his dedication to sourcing ingredients from local sustainable farms, and practicing old world European baking traditions to produce the finest goods possible. Admirably, Bob donates the goods he doesn’t sell to local food banks. His commitment to “well bread’ also means supporting the community, and he has since its inception in 2014.
Read all about this destination bakery and check out the menu at www. Bobswellbread .com. The hours today, Easter Sunday, will be 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Los Alamos, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Ballard.
If you find yourself dreaming of a great romantic getaway, I found an ideal wine country experience. The Fess Parker Inn describes it as “Ride, Wine & Dine," which is open for reservations through May 30.
This dreamy event provides a 90-minute horseback ride through the 714-acre Parker family ranch, and it’s customizable and for all levels of riders. That’s followed by a picnic lunch and an exclusive wine tasting at Fess Parker Winery.
The romantic visit includes a one night stay for two at the Fess Parker Inn, a complimentary bottle of rose in your room, and complimentary wine tasting at all Fess Parker tasting rooms. Package prices vary depending on your choice of rooms, starting at $675 up to $1,100 (which will not be available during special events and holidays. Pricing doesn’t not include taxes).
For information and reservations visit: www. Fessparker .com.
Should you choose any of these venues to visit, don’t forget about my rave review of Nella Kitchen & Bar at the Fess Parker Country Inn in Los Olivos. The restaurant opens Thursday through Monday from noon until 8 p.m., and the bar is open from noon until 10 p.m. It’s a great choice whether you’re dropping in for lunch, dinner, or appetizers and drinks. Get all of the details at www. Nellakitchen .com.
