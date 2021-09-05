Isn’t it sad? Just when we felt safe after getting vaxxed, they take away some of our freedoms again.
After following all of the standards: frequent hand-washing, safe distancing, and finally getting vaxxed, I felt safe going outside without a mask. Only when I was among a crowded scene like Trader Joe’s would I put on a mask.
Now we are back to the rules again in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with the health officers requiring we wear masks in indoor public places, whether you are vaccinated or not. For much more information, visit: myturn.ca.gov or vaccines.gov.
The new rule applies to any time you’re in a line for a tasting room or a restaurant reservation. I’m following the rules but with ill feelings. Yanking that irritating mask off the instant I’m outside again, well apart from strangers.
All of that said, I do want to remain safe so I follow the guidelines. But I feel better knowing I’m not alone in those angry feelings, based on the huge numbers of wine lovers who filled up local tasting rooms over the past few months. We couldn’t wait to return to our favorite wineries.
Fortunately, they haven’t told the tasting rooms or restaurants they can no longer open. Thank goodness. The closure of the mom and pop businesses during 2020 and the early half of ’21 has been extremely detrimental to them and their staff, many of which they had to lay off.
It’s shocking that so many of them managed to survive. They did it by serving consumers outside, and take-out sales were and are still strong — their saving grace. The wineries are also coming up with some unique, safe ways of providing wine tasting to their loyal customers.
Now that we are officially in September, designated by the California Wine Institute in San Francisco as “California Wine Month,” the calendar is filled with events and good deals on wine purchases. You can learn all about it at discovercaliforniawines.com, which has the state’s wine appellations mapped out.
It also offers a list of events and special sales online. For instance, in Santa Maria Valley they noted the J. Wilkes Winery has a terrific offer: Order three bottles of wine, and you can take $18.50 off the bill by using the code “CA 1850.” This offer is good from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021. Order online or learn more about which wines are part of the deal at jwilkes.com.
Do remember, not all wineries can afford to belong to this strong advocacy group, so keep an eye on your favorite small, mom and pop wineries. They may be offering great deals throughout the month of September that won’t be advertised by the institute.
For those who want to learn more about the 100-plus varieties of wine grapes grown in this great state, do find their webpage mentioned above. There you will find amazing information like the fact that California is America’s number one wine producer. We have 4,200 bonded wineries, many of which are multi-generational, 5,900 winegrape growers in 49 out of 58 counties, and that we have 620,000 acres of winegrapes growing in 141 American Viticultural Areas. Not only that, more than 80 percent of California’s wine is produced in a Certified Sustainable winery.
There are many wine tasting treats to be found in Santa Barbara County. You’ll find Zaca Mesa has live music and wood-fired pizza from Danny’s Pizza food truck, which you can enjoy with wine flights, and wines by the glass or by the bottle on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Danny’s Pizza will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and singer Loren Radis will perform from noon until 3 p.m.
Another live music event by Keith Cox takes place on Sunday, Sept. 26. Get the details at zacamesa.com and watch for more events in the upcoming months. By the way, did you know that Zaca Mesa was only the third professional winery to open in Santa Barbara County, and the first to plant syrah vines in 1978, when Ken Bryon Brown was the winemaker? This is one great wine country appellation, as proved by our winemaking pioneers.
I found another unique event on Sbcountywines .com in their events section. It’s called Sipping on the Sea 2021, and takes place at the Santa Barbara Sailing Center on Sept. 16, 2021.
It starts at 5 and lasts until 7 p.m. with Melville Winery. You will sip wine from Melville while enjoying a Santa Barbara sunset on the Double Dolphin with a rep from the winery. The captain will provide insight on the surroundings, and you will receive a reusable Santa Barbara Sailing Center beverage cup as a souvenir. The price is $75 per person, and you must be 21 or older to board ship. I tried such a voyage in Maui, Hawaii and it was the best cruise I ever experienced.
