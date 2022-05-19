Northern Santa Barbara County residents took two of the four top honors in the California Mid-State Fair’s 2022 Home Winemaking Competition, and several other area home vintners won medals for their wines, according to the list of winners released Wednesday.

John Gilbert, of Santa Ynez, captured the coveted best of show as well as the best white wine awards for a sauvignon blanc, along with three gold and three silver ribbons plus an honorable mention for some of his other wines.

Brad Bunkelman, of Santa Maria, took home the award for the best rosé of cabernet sauvignon, plus six gold and nine silver ribbons for other wines he entered in the competition.

Other North County award winners included Fred Carbone, of Santa Maria, whose wines earned two gold and two silver ribbons, and Cheryl Decker, also of Santa Maria, who picked up one silver and one bronze ribbon.

Wines from Jennifer Jeffries, of Solvang, earned one gold, four silver and one bronze ribbon along with two honorable mentions, and Melissa Mosely, of Los Olvios, picked up a silver ribbon.

Jerry Shoemaker, of Santa Ynez, brought home one gold and two silver ribbons, and Linda Tedsen, of Santa Maria, collected two silver ribbons.

Entries this year also came from Goleta, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Creston, Cambria, Gonzales, Claremont, Yorba Linda and Westlake Village.

Wines were judged by a panel that included sommeliers, professional winemakers, tasting room managers and other wine industry experts.

Chief judge Mike Jones said of the total 162 entries, 42 earned gold ribbons, or 25% of the field, which he said was the highest rate in the history of the competition.

“Our list of qualified and experienced judges … were all very impressed with the quality and craftsmanship of the wines that were entered this year,” Jones said.

“The new programs that we have implemented over the past several years to provide quality feedback and professional-level judging has resulted in the continued improvement in the capabilities and quality of wines from our home winemaking community,” he said.

One unidentified judge added, “I would not hesitate to take any of the gold-medal wines and sell them under my label.”

Winemakers’ individual awards, in alphabetical order, included:

Brad Bunkelman

Rosé

Pinot gris, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver

2020 Cabernet sauvignon, gold, best rosé

2019 Syrah, silver

Malbec

2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, gold

2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver

2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver

2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver

Red blend

Cabernet blanc, cabernet sauvignon, gold

Merlot

Merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, silver

Grenache blanc

2018 Grenache blanc, silver

2018 Grenache blanc, silver

Any other white varietal

2020 Pinot gris, gold

2020 Pinot gris, silver

2020 Torrontes, gold

2020 Torrontes, silver

2020 Torrontes, gold

Fred Carbone, Santa Maria

Sauvignon blanc

2021 Sauvignon blanc, silver

Viognier

2021 Viognier, gold

Rosé

2021 Viognier, silver

2021 Syrah, gold

Cheryl Decker, Santa Maria

Rosé

2019 Grenache, silver

Pinot noir

2021 Pinot noir, bronze

John Gilbert, Santa Ynez

Sauvignon blanc

2021 Sauvignon blanc, gold, best white, best of show

Rosé

2021 Mountvedre, gold

2021 Syrah, silver

Cabernet sauvignon

2019 Cabernet sauvignon, gold

Syrah

2019 Syrah, silver

2018 Syrah, silver

Red blend

2019 Cabernet, cabernet franc, honorable mention

2019 GSM 57/28/15, silver

Jennifer Jeffries, Solvang

Pinot noir

2020 Pinot noir, bronze

2020 Pinot noir, silver

Syrah

2020 Syrah, silver

2020 Syrah, merlot, silver

Sangiovese

2020 Sangiovese, gold

Merlot

Merlot, silver

Rosé

2021 Pinot noir, honorable mention

2021 Syrah, silver

Red blend

2020 Merlot, sangiovese, syrah, honorable mention

Melissa Moseley, Los Olivos

Rosé

2021 Syrah, silver

Jerry Shoemaker, Santa Ynez

Sauvignon blanc

2020 Sauvignon blanc, silver

Sangiovese

2020 Sangiovese, silver

Linda Tedsen, Santa Maria

Chardonnay

2019 Chardonnay, silver

Malbec