Northern Santa Barbara County residents took two of the four top honors in the California Mid-State Fair’s 2022 Home Winemaking Competition, and several other area home vintners won medals for their wines, according to the list of winners released Wednesday.
John Gilbert, of Santa Ynez, captured the coveted best of show as well as the best white wine awards for a sauvignon blanc, along with three gold and three silver ribbons plus an honorable mention for some of his other wines.
Brad Bunkelman, of Santa Maria, took home the award for the best rosé of cabernet sauvignon, plus six gold and nine silver ribbons for other wines he entered in the competition.
Other North County award winners included Fred Carbone, of Santa Maria, whose wines earned two gold and two silver ribbons, and Cheryl Decker, also of Santa Maria, who picked up one silver and one bronze ribbon.
Wines from Jennifer Jeffries, of Solvang, earned one gold, four silver and one bronze ribbon along with two honorable mentions, and Melissa Mosely, of Los Olvios, picked up a silver ribbon.
Jerry Shoemaker, of Santa Ynez, brought home one gold and two silver ribbons, and Linda Tedsen, of Santa Maria, collected two silver ribbons.
Entries this year also came from Goleta, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Creston, Cambria, Gonzales, Claremont, Yorba Linda and Westlake Village.
Wines were judged by a panel that included sommeliers, professional winemakers, tasting room managers and other wine industry experts.
Chief judge Mike Jones said of the total 162 entries, 42 earned gold ribbons, or 25% of the field, which he said was the highest rate in the history of the competition.
“Our list of qualified and experienced judges … were all very impressed with the quality and craftsmanship of the wines that were entered this year,” Jones said.
“The new programs that we have implemented over the past several years to provide quality feedback and professional-level judging has resulted in the continued improvement in the capabilities and quality of wines from our home winemaking community,” he said.
One unidentified judge added, “I would not hesitate to take any of the gold-medal wines and sell them under my label.”
Winemakers’ individual awards, in alphabetical order, included:
Brad Bunkelman
Rosé
- Pinot gris, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver
- 2020 Cabernet sauvignon, gold, best rosé
- 2019 Syrah, silver
Malbec
- 2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, gold
- 2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver
- 2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver
- 2019 Malbec, cabernet sauvignon, silver
Red blend
- Cabernet blanc, cabernet sauvignon, gold
Merlot
- Merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, silver
Grenache blanc
- 2018 Grenache blanc, silver
- 2018 Grenache blanc, silver
Any other white varietal
- 2020 Pinot gris, gold
- 2020 Pinot gris, silver
- 2020 Torrontes, gold
- 2020 Torrontes, silver
- 2020 Torrontes, gold
Fred Carbone, Santa Maria
Sauvignon blanc
- 2021 Sauvignon blanc, silver
Viognier
- 2021 Viognier, gold
Rosé
- 2021 Viognier, silver
- 2021 Syrah, gold
Cheryl Decker, Santa Maria
Rosé
- 2019 Grenache, silver
Pinot noir
- 2021 Pinot noir, bronze
John Gilbert, Santa Ynez
Sauvignon blanc
- 2021 Sauvignon blanc, gold, best white, best of show
Rosé
- 2021 Mountvedre, gold
- 2021 Syrah, silver
Cabernet sauvignon
- 2019 Cabernet sauvignon, gold
Syrah
- 2019 Syrah, silver
- 2018 Syrah, silver
Red blend
- 2019 Cabernet, cabernet franc, honorable mention
- 2019 GSM 57/28/15, silver
Jennifer Jeffries, Solvang
Pinot noir
- 2020 Pinot noir, bronze
- 2020 Pinot noir, silver
Syrah
- 2020 Syrah, silver
- 2020 Syrah, merlot, silver
Sangiovese
- 2020 Sangiovese, gold
Merlot
- Merlot, silver
Rosé
- 2021 Pinot noir, honorable mention
- 2021 Syrah, silver
Red blend
- 2020 Merlot, sangiovese, syrah, honorable mention
Melissa Moseley, Los Olivos
Rosé
- 2021 Syrah, silver
Jerry Shoemaker, Santa Ynez
Sauvignon blanc
- 2020 Sauvignon blanc, silver
Sangiovese
- 2020 Sangiovese, silver
Linda Tedsen, Santa Maria
Chardonnay
- 2019 Chardonnay, silver
Malbec
- 2019 Malbec, silver