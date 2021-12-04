Solvang has attracted another very good local winery to its busy village along Mission Street. But this winery is no newcomer to the area — it’s the popular Alma Rosa Winery which was founded by Santa Barbara County pioneer Richard Sanford in 2005.
For those of you new to being a wine aficionado, you may not know Sanford’s history here began in 1971, when he planted the first pinot noir vineyard in the region that would become designated the Sta. Rita Hills in 2001.
Now, it’s 50 years later and the region is renowned for the great wine grapes that it grows of many varieties. Sanford sold the estate to Bob and Barb Zorich in 2014, and they hired Samra Morris as the new winemaker.
Although Richard Sanford is no longer there on a regular basis, he remains a loyal ambassador of Alma Rosa.
I love the idea of so many winery tasting rooms, all nestled among great eateries, in a small town that’s great for walking. Alma Rosa is located at 1623 Mission Drive, Suite M, where it shares a great patio with yummy businesses like Cailloux Cheese Shop, Via Gelateria and other businesses.
Alma Rosa’s tasting room is open daily, during the hours of 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tasting fees are $25 per person.
You’ll taste five wines that include the new 2019 vintage pinot noir and chardonnay by Samra Morris. The wine samples also include Rhone varieties. Special cheese plates by Cailloux Cheese Shop will be available for purchase to savor with your wine tasting.
Reservations are suggested but walk-ins will be accepted if the space allows. Fortunately, they have indoor and outdoor seating at tables. You can also choose to reserve a tasting at the winery’s estate, which must be made in advance.
When my husband, Dan, and I visit wine country, we like to stay at least two or three days at one of Solvang’s affordable hotels or Airbnbs. For special occasions, like our December anniversary, we love staying at the Ballard Inn, where chef Budi Kazali creates epic dinners.
We travel all over wine country during the daytime, and in the evenings we walk to the restaurants we’ve planned on dining in, and there are so many great spots open within walking range if you stay in Solvang. For more detailed information and reservations visit www.Almarosawinery.com or call 805-691-9395.
Big news from the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, another of our early pioneers to recognize the quality of the land and seasons to grow great wines was Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead Cellars. She has been farming and making wine from her Fiddlestix Vineyard, which she planted in 1998, and farmed with the highest standards.
In November, she sold it. But fear not, my fellow Fiddlehead wine lovers, she’s going to keep making her brand of fine wines we all know and love. She also believes Fiddlehead Cellar’s best wines are yet to come:
“I plan to continue making place-driven wines, sharing memorable experiences with my customers, and now also exploring opportunities to make wines from new vineyard sites. I remain fully committed to bringing Fiddlehead Cellars into the future.”
Joseph sold Fiddlestix to Justin Willett of Tyler Wines and his partners because of their mutual respect for the region and community of people in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA (America Viticultural Area, though many use the French term ‘appellation’).
Joseph has produced 4,000 cases annually of gruner veltliner, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir in the winery in Lompoc. She always directs the farming of the grapes so that the resulting wines are a reflection of the site where they were grown. She also worked with fellow pioneers Richard Sanford, Rick Longoria and Brian Babcock to establish the Sta. Rita Hills appellation in 2001.
“I am proud to be passing this vineyard on in such great condition and I remain deeply committed to the Sta. Rita Hills. I plan to stay an active member of the winemaking community. My love of farming runs deep, and I am looking forward to connecting and collaborating with our local growers in ways that allow Fiddlehead Cellars to expand in new directions.”
Joseph’s Fiddlestix Vineyard reputation rose in tandem with the Sta. Rita Hills appellation. That’s true of all our fine brands in the region; they have become some of the best artists and viticulturists in the state of California.
Like Joseph, many vintners and growers were dedicated to making the Sta. Rita Hills appellation a star among the state’s finest wine-growing regions. Among them are Dragonette, Hitching Post, Ancien, Bonaccorsi and Tyler Winery.
Cheers!
