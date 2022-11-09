The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 13th annual Halloween-themed event that invited locals, tourists, and merchants to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses.
The Best Overall, Voters Choice winner from Solvang is Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, which was chosen by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Hidden Wings and those who voted to represent Solvang in the valley-wide Harvest Cup trophy competition.
Other winners were judged in six different categories and are as follows:
• Most Danish — Home Connection
• Best Photo Opportunity — CHOMP Burgers, Fries, Shakes
• Spookiest — Cordon of Santa Barbara
• Best Use of Business Theme — State Farm Insurance
• Most Humorous — Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
• Best Use of Recycled Materials — Forage Florals
The annual Harvest Cup winner is still to be awarded to one community from six townships — Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang.
The final contest winner will be announced Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. during a Veterans Day celebration/ Molly Ringwald Project performance at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez.